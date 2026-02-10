Thane Ring Metro Project Update: MahaMetro Floats Bids For 8 Stations; Cost Revised To ₹12,200 Crore

Thane Ring Metro |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (MahaMetro) has floated tenders for the construction of eight stations under the ambitious Thane Ring Metro project, marking a key step forward for the proposed circular metro corridor in the city. The 29-km-long project, planned with 22 stations, is now estimated to cost Rs 12,200.10 crore, notably higher than the Rs 10,893 crore projected nearly seven years ago.

The stations for which bids have been invited include Manpada, Dongripada, Vijay Nagri, Waghbil, Waterfront, Patlipada, Thane Junction and New Thane. Of these, Thane Junction and New Thane are planned as underground stations, while the remaining six will be elevated.

Details On Bids For 8 Stations

According to a Hindustan Times report citing MahaMetro estimates, the construction cost for the two underground stations is pegged at Rs 223.70 crore, while the six elevated stations are estimated to cost Rs 228.44 crore. This takes the total estimated cost of the eight stations to Rs 452.14 crore. Officials clarified that the final expenditure may vary depending on the bids received and on-ground execution challenges.

As per the bid documents accessed by HT, the construction timeline differs for underground and elevated stations. While the deadline for completing the underground stations has been set at five years, the elevated stations are expected to be completed within 2.5 years. Groundwork for the project is likely to commence after the monsoon season.

The Thane Ring Metro project will be jointly funded by the Centre and the Maharashtra government, with additional financial support expected from multilateral development banks and bilateral funding agencies. Due to revisions in planning and cost escalation, the timeline for the project has also been pushed back. The corridor is now expected to become partially operational by 2029, instead of the earlier target of 2025.

Thane Ring Metro To Connect Metro 4, 4A & 5

Once completed, the Thane Ring Metro is envisioned as an intra-city metro network aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving public transport connectivity within Thane. It will also act as a crucial feeder corridor to Mumbai Metro Lines 4 and 4A, connecting Gaimukh to Wadala, as well as Metro Line 5, which extends towards Bhiwandi.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) projects strong ridership for the corridor. Daily passenger numbers are estimated at 6.47 lakh in 2029, which is expected to increase to 7.61 lakh by 2035 and further rise to 8.72 lakh by 2045.

The proposed route passes through several densely populated and rapidly developing areas of Thane, including Waghbil, Vijay Nagri, Dongripada, Manpada, Gandhinagar, Wagle Estate, Railadevi, Balkumpada, Kolshet Industrial Area, Patlipada and the Waterfront at Hiranandani Estate. Officials believe the project will majorly improve last-mile connectivity and support Thane’s long-term urban growth.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/