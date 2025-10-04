Mumbai News: Contractor Held For Duping Astrologer Of ₹74 Lakh With Fake PMO Influence Claim | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Crime Branch Unit 11 has arrested 38-year-old contractor Ravi Narottam Sharma for allegedly duping a city-based astrologer of ₹74 lakh by falsely claiming high-level connections in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Investigators said Sharma promised the victim MHADA two shops (gala) in exchange for money, claiming he could easily arrange them due to his supposed influence in the PMO. To gain trust, he also produced fake government office stamps, which have now been seized by the police.

Forgery Raises Suspicions of Wider Scam

The accused was produced before the Esplanade Court on Friday, where police sought his custody for further investigation. Officers informed the court that Sharma was found in possession of several forged seals from different government departments, raising suspicions that he may have used them to defraud other victims in similar scams.

Investigation Expands

Police are now examining Sharma’s bank accounts and verifying whether other associates, including government officials, were involved in the racket. “The scale of the racket appears to be larger than what has surfaced so far. Further interrogation is likely to reveal more shocking details,” a senior Crime Branch officer said.

The case highlights how fraudsters misuse the names of top offices to trap unsuspecting citizens, with police warning the public to remain vigilant against such schemes.