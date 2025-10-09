'No Salary Delays Beyond 8 Days': Maharashtra Govt Issues Strict Directive To Public Health Department

Maharashtra Govt Issues Strict Directive To Health Department | Representation Image

Mumbai: Concerned over repeated complaints about delays in salary payments, the Maharashtra Government has issued strict directives to ensure that both regular and contractual employees of the Public Health Department receive their monthly salaries on time. As per the directive, salary and honorarium payments should not be delayed by more than eight days under any circumstances.

According to a circular issued on Tuesday, the state government noted that despite adequate budgetary allocations under various schemes, salaries and honoraria of officers and staff at several regional health establishments were not being disbursed on schedule. The issue, which has drawn complaints from employees and even public representatives, prompted the Public Health Department to take serious cognizance of the matter.

The circular emphasizes that all Programme Heads, Joint Directors, and Deputy Directors must personally review the salary disbursal status of subordinate offices every month. They have been directed to address any financial or administrative hurdles leading to delays in payment of salaries and to ensure smooth processing of funds under all relevant schemes.

The government order specifically states that salary and honorarium payments should not be delayed by more than eight days under any circumstances. To ensure proper financial planning, Deputy Directors have been instructed to collect detailed monthly expenditure statements from their subordinate offices — including Civil Surgeons, District Health Officers, and Medical Superintendents — and submit the consolidated data to the Assistant Director (Accounts and Audit), Pune by the 1st of every month.

The Assistant Director (Accounts and Audit) is required to verify these demands and release the necessary funds to the concerned Deputy Directors without delay. The latter, in turn, must distribute funds to their respective district or institutional offices on the same day and submit a confirmation report regarding payment completion.

The circular makes it clear that the responsibility for timely salary disbursal will rest with Deputy Directors and Programme Heads. In cases where delays continue or instructions are not followed, disciplinary action will be initiated under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal/Conduct Rules, 1979).

In a forward-looking directive, the Public Health Department has also asked all Programme Heads and the Accounts and Audit Wing in Pune to prepare detailed expenditure estimates for the period between December 2025 and February 2026. The order concludes with a stern warning that any lapse or delay will invite personal accountability, signalling the government’s intent to bring greater fiscal discipline and administrative efficiency in the Public Health Department.

