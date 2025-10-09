 Mumbai This Weekend: From Pranic Healing Camp To India's First All Women Music Festival, Here's The Best Of Events For You
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleMumbai This Weekend: From Pranic Healing Camp To India's First All Women Music Festival, Here's The Best Of Events For You

Mumbai This Weekend: From Pranic Healing Camp To India's First All Women Music Festival, Here's The Best Of Events For You

Here’s your curated guide to the best events happening across the city

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 05:52 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

As Mumbai gears up for an exciting October weekend, the city is buzzing with energy, from soulful healing sessions and contemporary art showcases to electrifying live concerts and festive sundowners. Here’s your curated guide to the best events happening across the city this weekend.

Mumbai Art Fair 2025

When: October 10–12, 2025 | 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Where: Nehru Centre, Discovery of India Building, Worli

The much-awaited Mumbai Art Fair returns with its 6th edition, bringing together over 3,000 artworks by 250 artists from across India. The exhibition, spread across 85 air-conditioned booths, offers an eclectic mix of paintings, sculptures, photographs, and prints, showcasing India’s vibrant contemporary art scene.

FPJ Shorts
Silver Hits Fresh Record Of ₹1.63 Lakh Per Kg On Safe-Haven Buying And Industrial Demand
Silver Hits Fresh Record Of ₹1.63 Lakh Per Kg On Safe-Haven Buying And Industrial Demand
Rajasthan Passes Tough Law Against Forced Conversions; Offenders May Face Life Term
Rajasthan Passes Tough Law Against Forced Conversions; Offenders May Face Life Term
Maharashtra Crime: 29-Year-Old Security Guard Arrested For Fatal Attack On Family Over ₹50 Lakh Debt In Virar
Maharashtra Crime: 29-Year-Old Security Guard Arrested For Fatal Attack On Family Over ₹50 Lakh Debt In Virar
Uttar Pradesh News: Private Jet Skids Off Runway During Takeoff In Farrukhabad, All Passengers Safe - VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh News: Private Jet Skids Off Runway During Takeoff In Farrukhabad, All Passengers Safe - VIDEO

Book Here

Free Pranic Healing Camp

When: October 11, 2025
Where: P. D. Hinduja Hospital, Mahim, Mumbai
Time Slots: 11:00 am- 1:00 pm & 2:30 pm-4:30 pm

Marking World Mental Health Day, the Pranic Healing Foundation in collaboration with P. D. Hinduja Hospital is hosting a Free Pranic Healing Camp. The event offers complimentary healing sessions, live demonstrations, and expert-led seminars to help attendees understand the transformative power of Pranic Healing in managing stress, anxiety, and emotional well-being.

Book Here

Emiway Bantai Live

When: October 11, 2025 | 7:00 PM onwards
Where: Infiniti Mall, Andheri, Mumbai

Get ready for an explosive night of music and energy as Emiway Bantai, one of India’s biggest rap sensations, takes the stage at Infiniti Mall. Known for his viral hits like Firse Machayenge, Jump Kar, Kya Bolti Public, and Machayenge 4, Emiway promises a power-packed show that will have fans rapping along to every beat.

Book Here

Enter the Queen’s Green Room

When: October 12, 2025 | 4:30 PM – 9:30 PM
Where: Khar SOCIAL, Mumbai

This Sunday, Khar SOCIAL transforms into a pre-festive playground of style and celebration with Enter the Queen’s Green Room, a taash-themed sundowner in collaboration with Zivame. Guests can enjoy a scarf printing corner, photobooth, and a vanity station featuring Zivame’s latest accessory, beaded straps, perfect for strapless and off-shoulder looks this season.

Book Here

History is set to be made as Sonic Tigress 2025, India’s first all-women music festival, debuts this weekend at Mirage. More than a festival, Sonic Tigress is a cultural movement celebrating female creativity, freedom, and empowerment through music, art, comedy, and wellness.

From performers to production crew and even attendees, every aspect of Sonic Tigress is envisioned and powered by women. The stellar lineup includes DJ Binni, Raashi Dhamdhere, Zian B, Mayurpankhi Chetia, and community artists like skateboarders Shraddha Jayashree and Siddhi Thakkar, along with boxer-entrepreneur Ravindra Gaikwad.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai This Weekend: From Pranic Healing Camp To India's First All Women Music Festival, Here's The...

Mumbai This Weekend: From Pranic Healing Camp To India's First All Women Music Festival, Here's The...

Cow Named 'Alia Bhatt' Caught Priyanka Gandhi's Attention While Touring Wayanad: Politician...

Cow Named 'Alia Bhatt' Caught Priyanka Gandhi's Attention While Touring Wayanad: Politician...

Neha Dhupia Shares Anti-Inflammatory Concoction Recipe: Says,'Helped Me With Better Skin, Gut Health...

Neha Dhupia Shares Anti-Inflammatory Concoction Recipe: Says,'Helped Me With Better Skin, Gut Health...

Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives Off 'Queen Energy' In Leopard Print Sabyasachi Cape Saree; Styled By Rhea...

Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives Off 'Queen Energy' In Leopard Print Sabyasachi Cape Saree; Styled By Rhea...

Indies Are The New Army Recruits By BSF: Mudhol & Rampur Hound Among Trained Heroes Guarding Borders

Indies Are The New Army Recruits By BSF: Mudhol & Rampur Hound Among Trained Heroes Guarding Borders