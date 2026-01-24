Weightless or Witless? Social Media Floats Wild

The great gravity mystery. Illustraion courtesy Google Gemini |

Fun and science galore on social media following a wild claim that Earth will lose its gravity for seven seconds on August 12, 2026, due to a secret NASA project.

Rumours centre on "Project Anchor," which social media users claim is an $89 billion attempt to test if the planet can survive zero gravity. While there is no evidence of such an experiment, the date does coincide with a total solar eclipse.

Until then, social media has taken it upon itself to dissect the claim through every lens imaginable—from the hilarious and grim to the seriously scientific ones.

🚨 NASA IS HIDING A 7-SECOND GRAVITY BLACKOUT ON EARTH - INTERNET ERUPTS



A wild claim is ripping through social media after a viral video alleged NASA knows Earth will briefly lose gravity for seven seconds on August 12, 2026 and isn’t telling the public why.



The rumor centers… pic.twitter.com/oRYX7enYqn — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) January 8, 2026

Tommy T on X comes to the point straightaway. "Gravity isn’t a switch, it’s geometry + mass," he says on X.

Then we have @blackevilgoblin who lets his imagination run wild.

@STEVEPMP has a word of advice!

"It's all an extended group Sci-Fi fan fiction exercise. Learn to discern," he writes on X.

Mark your calendars for August 12: the day we find out if we’re reaching for the stars or if this theory is just a total eclipse of common sense.