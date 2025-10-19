 Ladakh Representatives To Hold Talks With MHA In Delhi On October 22
Ladakh Representatives To Hold Talks With MHA In Delhi On October 22

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 07:19 PM IST
article-image
Ministry Of Home Affairs | File Photo

Leh: Ladakh representatives have accepted the invitation from the Ministry of Home Affairs for a meeting with its sub-committee in Delhi on October 22, Leh Apex Body co-chairman Chering Dorje Lakruk said on Sunday.

This has ended the months-long deadlock over talks with the Centre.

Three representatives, each of Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), along with Ladakh MP Mohd Haneefa Jan and their lawyer, will take part in the talks with a focus on their primary demand of statehood and safeguards for the Union Territory under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, Lakruk told reporters here.

On September 29, the LAB announced that it would stay away from talks with the high-powered committee of the MHA, scheduled for October 6, following the killing of four protesters and injuries to many during widespread violence in Leh on September 24.

After nearly four months of delay, the Centre on September 20 extended an invitation to the LAB and KDA, which have been spearheading the agitation in support of their demands and holding talks with the Centre.

The last round of talks between the two sides was held in May.

"We were informed by the Home Ministry that a meeting of the sub-committee is scheduled for October 22, and both LAB and KDA are invited to it. We welcome the decision of the government of India to invite us and look forward to the positive outcome of the dialogue," Lakruk said.

Widespread violent protests occurred in Leh on September 24 during a shutdown called by LAB to advance talks with the Centre on their two main demands.

Four people were killed and scores of others were injured in the clashes between protesters and security personnel, while over 70 people were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in rioting.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, the main face of the agitation, was also detained under the stringent NSA, which empowers the Centre and states to detain individuals to prevent them from acting in a manner "prejudicial to the defence of India".

The maximum detention period under the NSA is 12 months, though it can be revoked earlier.

The LAB has demanded the creation of a conducive atmosphere, including a judicial inquiry into the killing of the four persons, release of all detained persons and adequate compensation to the victims of violence.

The Centre on Friday announced a judicial inquiry headed by a retired Supreme Court judge into the clashes of September 24, meeting the key demand of the agitating groups.

Expressing confidence of a fruitful outcome in the fresh round of talks, Lakruk said the apex body chairman and former MP Thupstan Chewang will lead their delegation, while KDA will be led by co-chairmen Qamar Ali Akhoon and Asgar Ali Karbalai, along with prominent member Sajjad Kargali.

Lakruk said he, along with Anjuman Imamia president Ashraf Ali Barcha and LAB legal advisor, are also taking part in the talks besides the Ladakh MP.

The talks will pave the way for the next round of discussions with the high-powered committee headed by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, he said.

