WATCH: After Rahul Gandhi's territory lost in Ladkah comment, Jaishankar says land lost in 1962 China war

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 09:02 AM IST
India's response to China was strong and firm: Jaishankar on recent border clashes; watch video | Administrator
On Saturday, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar asserted that the territory that opposition leaders allege China has conquered "was in fact occupied in 1962," referring to the conflict that occurred while Jawaharlal Nehru was Prime Minister. He also made fun of Rahul Gandhi, the head of the Congress, who recently discussed an official report on the loss of territory in Ladakh.

Sambit Patra hits out at Rahul Gandhi over his 'someone is lying' remark on Ladakh
Rahul Gandhi had raised the question of territory being lost in Ladakh

Rahul Gandhi was one of those who recently referenced a report from a top police officer in Ladakh that said India has lost access to 26 of 65 patrolling locations in Eastern Ladakh. PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval all attended a gathering of the senior police officials of the nation in Delhi where the report was presented.

"Also, if I would need to know something (on China), I won't go to the Chinese ambassador to get inputs, but to my military leadership," he added

