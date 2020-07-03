Sambit Patra hits out at Rahul Gandhi over his 'someone is lying' remark on Ladakh

After the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted a video in which some "Ladakhis" alleged that China has entered into Indian territory, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hit out at Gandhi and alleged that Gandhi "used INC office bearers to spread lies and demean the army."
Patra posted a video targeting Gandhi on Twitter and wrote, "SHAME ON YOU Rahul Gandhi. You use Congress workers to demean our ARMY by spreading lies and canards while Our Prime Minister was in the Front encouraging our Jawans ... You don’t deserve to be a leader!!"
Patra's video had "screenshots" of some social media profiles of the congress office bearers and he claimed that these profiles belonged to the same people who featured in Gandhi's video.
Check out his video here:
In the meeting with Opposition on June 19, the Prime Minister had said: "Neither is anyone inside our territory nor is any of our post captured.
While targeting the PM over his comment, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Ladakhis say: China took our land. PM says: Nobody took our land. Obviously, someone is lying,"
Check out the video here:
The situation at the border along Lines of Actual Control (LAC) remains tense after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops when they attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation.
Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured.
(With inputs from ANI)
