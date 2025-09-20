 'Tumhari Garmi Shaant Kar Denge' And 'Himmat Hai Toh Akele Mein Aa Kar Lado': Heated Exchange Between Lawyers & Police Goes Viral - VIDEO
Another video has surfaced on social media over the lawyers vs police clash which broke out inside a court in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. There are reports that Inspector Mithilesh Kumar Prajapati was brutally thrashed inside the court by the lawyers.

Updated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Varanasi, September 20: Another video has surfaced on social media over the lawyers vs police clash which broke out inside a court in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. There are reports that Inspector Mithilesh Kumar Prajapati was brutally thrashed inside the court by the lawyers. The video of the assault is being widely shared on social media. However, after the incident, many other video of the clashes between the lawyers and the police officials have surfaced on social media.

Even though the violence against Inspector Mithilesh Kumar in the court premises seems to have calmed down, the conflict is escalating, especially on social media. In another video which surfaced on social media, it can be seen that Cantt Inspector Shiva Kant Mishra is responding to a lawyer allegedly challenging the police. He can be heard in the viral video saying, "Himmat hai to akele mein aa kar lado kachhari ke bahar." (If you have the courage, meet me alone outside the court and you will understand)

There are reports that the conflict might escalate dangerously if these clashes between the police and the lawyers do not stop. Videos show that tension is fueling on both sides.

Another video has surfaced on social media in which a female police personnel is seen confronting the lawyers allegedly after one of the lawyers said, "Tumhari Garmi Shaant kar denge." (We will put you in your place) to which the female officer points out at the person who made the comment and responds to the lawyer furiously.

article-image

There are reports that Mithilesh Prajapati's wife, along with her other family members visited the police headquarters demanding action against the accused of violence against her husband. The police commissioner has assured that action will be taken against the attackers and also claimed that security measures for police officers will be strengthened.

