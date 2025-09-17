Lawyers Thrash Police Sub-Inspector Over Old Dispute In Varanasi Court, 2 Critically Injured; Shocking CCTV Goes Viral | X/@aapkiBina

Varanasi: A police sub-inspector and a court clerk were left severely injured after a group of lawyers assaulted them inside the Varanasi district court complex on Tuesday, September 16.

The incident, which sparked scrutiny within the police department, was reportedly stemmed from an earlier altercation between one of the injured officers and a lawyer.

A CCTV footage of the violent confrontation went viral on social media. Have a look at it here:

Attack Linked To Previous Dispute

According to a report by NDTV, Sub-Inspector Mithilesh Prajapati, posted at Baragaon police station, had visited the Varanasi court with a constable to secure a remand paper under the Cow Protection Act. During his visit, a group of lawyers reportedly recognised him and attacked him, claiming he was involved in a previous dispute with a member of the legal fraternity.

The sub-inspector was left critically injured and is undergoing treatment. Eyewitnesses reported that during the assault, one of the attackers allegedly shouted, "You should have taken care of your uniform."

Rana Pratap, 28, a court clerk from the same police station, was also caught in the scuffle and sustained serious injuries. He is currently hospitalised and his condition is said to be improving.

District Officials react

Following the incident, senior police officers and administrative officials rushed to the scene. Additional Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Shivhari Meena said the situation was now under control. "Legal action will be taken after investigation," he said, as quoted by NDTV, confirming that security has been tightened across the court premises.

District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar held a meeting with the District Judge to assess the situation and review the response. The entire court complex has since seen heightened security presence.

Officials confirmed that CCTV footage from the scene is being examined and that strict action will be taken against those found responsible. Police said they have also held discussions with local bar association officials and will proceed based on evidence collected during the investigation.