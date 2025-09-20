Indian Navy And Hellenic Navy Conclude First-Ever Bilateral Maritime Exercise in Mediterranean

In the maiden bilateral maritime exercise held between Indian Navy and Hellenic Navy in the Mediterranean sea, personnel of the Hellenic Navy visit INS Trikand during the harbour phase held in Salamis Naval Base, Greece. |

The Indian Navy and the Hellenic Navy successfully concluded their inaugural bilateral maritime exercise in the Mediterranean Sea, recently. This historic event marks a significant step forward in the deepening defense cooperation between India and Greece.

The exercise was split into two key phases. The first was a harbour phase held from September 13 to 17 at Salamis Naval Base, which focused on building mutual understanding and rapport. The Indian Navy’s guided-missile stealth frigate, INS Trikand, and the Hellenic Navy’s HS Themistokles, an Elli-class frigate, were the main participants. Crew members from both navies engaged in various activities, including cross-deck visits, professional discussions, and a pre-sail conference held aboard the Greek frigate. To strengthen cultural ties, INS Trikand also hosted a reception for Rudrendra Tandon, India’s Ambassador to Greece, and senior Hellenic Navy officials. This event showcased India’s rich traditions and reinforced the bond between the two maritime forces.

The exercise’s second phase moved to the sea, where complex tactical maneuvers took place on September 17 and 18. The navies conducted night VBSS (Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure) operations, replenishment-at-sea drills, and joint anti-submarine warfare exercises. They also practiced coordinated gun firing and cross-deck helicopter operations to enhance interoperability.

After the exercise, INS Trikand continued its deployment in the Mediterranean Sea.