Child Gets Emotional, Bursts Into Tears After PM Modi Notices Him Holding His Portrait & Asks Organisers To Collect It – VIDEO

Child Gets Emotional, Bursts Into Tears After PM Modi Notices Him Holding His Portrait & Asks Organisers To Collect It | PTI

Bhavnagar: A heart-touching moment was captured during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Gujarat on Saturday. During a public meeting in Bhavnagar, an emotional incident unfolded.

A child sitting in the crowd was holding a sketch of PM Modi. The Prime Minister noticed the child holding the portrait and asked the organisers to collect it from him. A security personnel then approached and took the sketch. PM Modi's gesture moved the child deeply and he burst into tears.

PM Modi also conveyed that if the child had written his address on the sketch, he would send him a letter in return.

"A little boy has brought a picture for me and has been standing here for a long time; his hands must be tired. Someone please collect it," PM Modi said.

When the kid started crying PM Modi said,"There’s no need to cry, your picture has reached me. If you’ve written your address, I will surely write a letter to you.”

PM Modi, while addressing the crowd, said that the love of young children is the greatest treasure in life.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a massive roadshow in Bhavnagar, where thousands of people welcomed him with tricolours and slogans. In a heart-warming moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded with a salute to a child who was saluting him during the roadshow.

PM Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 34,200 crore at the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' event.

As part of the maritime sector initiatives, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 7,870 crore, including the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal at Indira Dock.