 Child Gets Emotional, Bursts Into Tears After PM Modi Notices Him Holding His Portrait & Asks Organisers To Collect It – VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChild Gets Emotional, Bursts Into Tears After PM Modi Notices Him Holding His Portrait & Asks Organisers To Collect It – VIDEO

Child Gets Emotional, Bursts Into Tears After PM Modi Notices Him Holding His Portrait & Asks Organisers To Collect It – VIDEO

PM Modi also conveyed that if the child had written his address on the sketch, he would send him a letter in return.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 07:13 PM IST
article-image
Child Gets Emotional, Bursts Into Tears After PM Modi Notices Him Holding His Portrait & Asks Organisers To Collect It | PTI

Bhavnagar: A heart-touching moment was captured during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Gujarat on Saturday. During a public meeting in Bhavnagar, an emotional incident unfolded.

A child sitting in the crowd was holding a sketch of PM Modi. The Prime Minister noticed the child holding the portrait and asked the organisers to collect it from him. A security personnel then approached and took the sketch. PM Modi's gesture moved the child deeply and he burst into tears.

PM Modi also conveyed that if the child had written his address on the sketch, he would send him a letter in return.

"A little boy has brought a picture for me and has been standing here for a long time; his hands must be tired. Someone please collect it," PM Modi said.

FPJ Shorts
Panvel Municipal Corporation Fines Driver ₹5,000 For Illegal Debris Dumping In Roadpali Under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan
Panvel Municipal Corporation Fines Driver ₹5,000 For Illegal Debris Dumping In Roadpali Under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan
Panvel City Center Declared Dangerous, Municipal Corporation Evicts Residents To Prevent Risk
Panvel City Center Declared Dangerous, Municipal Corporation Evicts Residents To Prevent Risk
Nerul To Host Free Shaurya Training Camp For Youth, Fostering Courage And Cultural Pride
Nerul To Host Free Shaurya Training Camp For Youth, Fostering Courage And Cultural Pride
Video: Smriti Mandhana Breaks Virat Kohli's Record With Her Whirlwind 50-Ball Ton In INDW vs AUSW 3rd ODI
Video: Smriti Mandhana Breaks Virat Kohli's Record With Her Whirlwind 50-Ball Ton In INDW vs AUSW 3rd ODI

When the kid started crying PM Modi said,"There’s no need to cry, your picture has reached me. If you’ve written your address, I will surely write a letter to you.”

PM Modi, while addressing the crowd, said that the love of young children is the greatest treasure in life.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a massive roadshow in Bhavnagar, where thousands of people welcomed him with tricolours and slogans. In a heart-warming moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded with a salute to a child who was saluting him during the roadshow.

Read Also
PM Modi Salutes Child During Bhavnagar Roadshow After Unveiling ₹34,200 Crore Projects Across...
article-image

PM Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 34,200 crore at the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' event.

As part of the maritime sector initiatives, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 7,870 crore, including the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal at Indira Dock.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Full Implications Of Measures Being Studied': India Responds To Trump's $100k H-1B Visa Fee

'Full Implications Of Measures Being Studied': India Responds To Trump's $100k H-1B Visa Fee

Indian Navy And Hellenic Navy Conclude First-Ever Bilateral Maritime Exercise in Mediterranean

Indian Navy And Hellenic Navy Conclude First-Ever Bilateral Maritime Exercise in Mediterranean

'Tumhari Garmi Shaant Kar Denge' And 'Himmat Hai Toh Akele Mein Aa Kar Lado': Heated Exchange...

'Tumhari Garmi Shaant Kar Denge' And 'Himmat Hai Toh Akele Mein Aa Kar Lado': Heated Exchange...

Child Gets Emotional, Bursts Into Tears After PM Modi Notices Him Holding His Portrait & Asks...

Child Gets Emotional, Bursts Into Tears After PM Modi Notices Him Holding His Portrait & Asks...

Rajasthan Grade IV Recruitment: B.Tech Holder Caught Cheating With Smartwatch Amid Fierce...

Rajasthan Grade IV Recruitment: B.Tech Holder Caught Cheating With Smartwatch Amid Fierce...