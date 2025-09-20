PM Modi Salutes Child During Bhavnagar Roadshow After Unveiling ₹34,200 Crore Projects Across Maritime, Energy And Infrastructure Sectors; Video

In a heart-warming moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded with a salute to a child who was saluting him during the roadshow in Bhavnagar on Saturday. | X @ANI

Bhavnagar: In a heart-warming moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded with a salute to a child who was saluting him during the roadshow in Bhavnagar on Saturday.

Following his rally, Prime Minister Modi undertook a roadshow in Bhavnagar, which witnessed a massive turnout, with thousands of people lining the streets to greet the Prime Minister. Supporters showered flowers and raised slogans as PM Modi's convoy passed through the city.

#WATCH | Bhavnagar, Gujarat | PM Narendra Modi responds with a salute to a child who was saluting him during the roadshow in Bhavnagar pic.twitter.com/b64ZW8mHZ9 — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2025

In the video, a child was seen saluting the Prime Minister, who acknowledged his gesture by saluting back at him.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 34,200 crore at the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' event in Gujarat's Bhavnagar.

As part of the maritime sector initiatives, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 7,870 crore, including the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal at Indira Dock.

He also laid the foundation stone of a new container terminal and associated facilities at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata; new container berth, cargo handling facilities, and associated developments at Paradip Port; the Tuna Tekra Multi-Cargo Terminal; firefighting facilities and modern road connectivity at Kamarajar Port, Ennore; coastal protection works including sea-walls and revetments at Chennai Port; sea-wall construction at Car Nicobar Island; a multi-purpose cargo berth and Green Bio-Methanol Plant at Deendayal Port, Kandla; and ship repair facilities at Patna and Varanasi.

In line with his commitment to holistic and sustainable development, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple projects worth over Rs 26,354 crore, jointly undertaken by the central and state governments, catering to various sectors in Gujarat.

He inaugurated the HPLNG Regasification Terminal at Chhara Port, the Acrylics & Oxo Alcohol Project at Gujarat IOCL Refinery, the 600 MW Green Shoe Initiative, PM-KUSUM 475 MW Component C solar feeder for farmers, the 45 MW Badeli Solar PV Project, and the complete solarisation of Dhordo village, among others.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation of LNG infrastructure, additional renewable energy projects, coastal protection works, highways, and healthcare and urban transport projects, including expansions at Sir T. General Hospital in Bhavnagar, Guru Govind Sinh Government Hospital at Jamnagar, and the four-laning of 70 km of national highways.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)