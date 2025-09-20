 DRI Seizes 12 Kg Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹12 Crore From Dubai-Returned Passenger At Hyderabad Airport, Woman Held; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDRI Seizes 12 Kg Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹12 Crore From Dubai-Returned Passenger At Hyderabad Airport, Woman Held; Video

DRI Seizes 12 Kg Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹12 Crore From Dubai-Returned Passenger At Hyderabad Airport, Woman Held; Video

According to officials, during the search of the passengers' baggage, packets containing a greenish, lumpy substance were recovered. On testing, the substance gave a positive result for Cannabis. A total of 6 kg of hydroponic weed was recovered from this baggage.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 04:04 PM IST
article-image
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officers, based on specific intelligence, seized a total of 12 kg of hydroponic weed. | X @Hyderabad_Mail

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officers, based on specific intelligence, seized a total of 12 kg of hydroponic weed after intercepting an Indian passenger arriving from Dubai at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, officials mentioned on Saturday.

According to officials, during the search of the passengers' baggage, packets containing a greenish, lumpy substance were recovered. On testing, the substance gave a positive result for Cannabis. A total of 6 kg of hydroponic weed was recovered from this baggage.

Upon questioning, the passenger revealed that another checked-in bag, which she had declared as misplaced, arrived in Hyderabad earlier on September 20, and upon its examination, revealed another 6 kg of hydroponic weed.

"Interrogation of the passenger revealed that another checked-in bag belonging to her had been declared as misplaced, for which she had already filed a complaint. The said baggage arrived in Hyderabad on 20.09.2025. On its examination, another 6 kg of hydroponic weed was recovered," the DRI's official statement mentioned.

FPJ Shorts
Himachal Pradesh Education Department Bans Use Of Mobile Phones By Students & Teachers During School Hours
Himachal Pradesh Education Department Bans Use Of Mobile Phones By Students & Teachers During School Hours
Actor-Politician Vijay Slams DMK Govt For Curbs On Rallies, Says 2026 Fight Only Between TVK And DMK
Actor-Politician Vijay Slams DMK Govt For Curbs On Rallies, Says 2026 Fight Only Between TVK And DMK
UPSC Introduces AI-Enabled Facial Authentication For Secure Candidate Verification
UPSC Introduces AI-Enabled Facial Authentication For Secure Candidate Verification
Education Ministry Analyzes Feasibility Of NEET-UG In Computer-Based Test Mode
Education Ministry Analyzes Feasibility Of NEET-UG In Computer-Based Test Mode
Read Also
Kerala HC Rules Beggar Cannot Be Forced To Pay Wife’s Maintenance, Directs State To Ensure Food...
article-image

Thus, in total, 12 kg of hydroponic weed valued at approximately ₹12 crore has been seized. The passenger has been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Meanwhile, as part of an ongoing pan-India "Operation Weed Out", the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 39.2 kg of hydroponic weed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, on September 13 to 14, 2025, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Three persons have been arrested in a coordinated operation, under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted two Indian nationals arriving from Bangkok. Thorough examination of their checked-in baggage led to the recovery of 39 packets weighing 39.2 kg of hydroponic cannabis. A swift follow-up action resulted in the arrest of the intended recipient.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Actor-Politician Vijay Slams DMK Govt For Curbs On Rallies, Says 2026 Fight Only Between TVK And DMK

Actor-Politician Vijay Slams DMK Govt For Curbs On Rallies, Says 2026 Fight Only Between TVK And DMK

FPJ Interview: Assam Mourns – CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Pays Tribute After Legendary Singer Zubeen...

FPJ Interview: Assam Mourns – CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Pays Tribute After Legendary Singer Zubeen...

'Weak PM, Return Gift From Trump': Here's How Opposition Leaders Reacted To H-1B Visa Fee Hike By US...

'Weak PM, Return Gift From Trump': Here's How Opposition Leaders Reacted To H-1B Visa Fee Hike By US...

Kerala HC Says Polygamy Out Of Bounds For Muslim Men Lacking Means To Maintain Wives

Kerala HC Says Polygamy Out Of Bounds For Muslim Men Lacking Means To Maintain Wives

J&K: Blue Lotus Spa In Udhampur Raided By Police For Running As brothel; Seven Held, Case Registered...

J&K: Blue Lotus Spa In Udhampur Raided By Police For Running As brothel; Seven Held, Case Registered...