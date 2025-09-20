 'Full Implications Of Measures Being Studied': India Responds To Trump's $100k H-1B Visa Fee
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Full Implications Of Measures Being Studied': India Responds To Trump's $100k H-1B Visa Fee

'Full Implications Of Measures Being Studied': India Responds To Trump's $100k H-1B Visa Fee

The Ministry Of External Affairs in its statement, said it is examining the implications of the United States’ decision.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 07:50 PM IST
article-image
US President Donald Trump | File Image

New Delhi: India on Saturday responded to the Trump administration's decision to impose a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas. The Ministry Of External Affairs in its statement, said it is examining the implications of the United States’ decision.

The Ministry Of External Affairs in its statement, said,"The Government has seen reports related to the proposed restrictions on the US H1B visa program. The full implications of the measure are being studied by all concerned, including by Indian industry, which has already put out an initial analysis clarifying some perceptions related to the H1B program."

"Industry in both India and the US has a stake in innovation and creativity and can be expected to consult on the best path forward," the statement read.

The statement further read,"Skilled talent mobility and exchanges have contributed enormously to technology development, innovation, economic growth, competitiveness and wealth creation in the United States and India. Policy makers will therefore assess recent steps taking into account mutual benefits, which include strong people-to-people ties between the two countries."

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Meets Top Military Leaders, Reviews Coastal Security And Civil-Military Collaboration
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Meets Top Military Leaders, Reviews Coastal Security And Civil-Military Collaboration
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 20, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Stork Sambad Night Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 20, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Stork Sambad Night Saturday Weekly Draw
Panvel Municipal Corporation Fines Driver ₹5,000 For Illegal Debris Dumping In Roadpali Under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan
Panvel Municipal Corporation Fines Driver ₹5,000 For Illegal Debris Dumping In Roadpali Under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan
Panvel City Center Declared Dangerous, Municipal Corporation Evicts Residents To Prevent Risk
Panvel City Center Declared Dangerous, Municipal Corporation Evicts Residents To Prevent Risk

MEA concluded its statement by warning that the measure could have “humanitarian consequences” for affected families.

"This measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused for families. Government hopes that these disruptions can be addressed suitably by the US authorities," the statement read.

Donald Trump on Friday signed a proclamation mandating a USD 100,000 (around ₹90 lakh) annual fee for all H-1B visa holders.

According to the media reports, from Sunday (September 21, 12:01 am EDT/9:30 am IST), H-1B employees, including existing holders, will be denied entry into the US unless their employers pay the fee.

Read Also
Trump Tightens H-1B Visa Norms: US Travel Ban For H-1B Workers Without $100K Payment From Sunday
article-image

The new rule applies to both fresh H-1B applications and extensions, with companies required to pay USD 100,000 upfront for processing and an additional USD 100,000 every year to maintain the visa.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 20, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 20, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

'Full Implications Of Measures Being Studied': India Responds To Trump's $100k H-1B Visa Fee

'Full Implications Of Measures Being Studied': India Responds To Trump's $100k H-1B Visa Fee

Indian Navy And Hellenic Navy Conclude First-Ever Bilateral Maritime Exercise in Mediterranean

Indian Navy And Hellenic Navy Conclude First-Ever Bilateral Maritime Exercise in Mediterranean

'Tumhari Garmi Shaant Kar Denge' And 'Himmat Hai Toh Akele Mein Aa Kar Lado': Heated Exchange...

'Tumhari Garmi Shaant Kar Denge' And 'Himmat Hai Toh Akele Mein Aa Kar Lado': Heated Exchange...

Child Gets Emotional, Bursts Into Tears After PM Modi Notices Him Holding His Portrait & Asks...

Child Gets Emotional, Bursts Into Tears After PM Modi Notices Him Holding His Portrait & Asks...