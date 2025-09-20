'Full Implications Of Measures Being Studied': India Responds To Trump's $100k H-1B Visa Fee

US President Donald Trump | File Image

New Delhi: India on Saturday responded to the Trump administration's decision to impose a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas. The Ministry Of External Affairs in its statement, said it is examining the implications of the United States’ decision.

The Ministry Of External Affairs in its statement, said,"The Government has seen reports related to the proposed restrictions on the US H1B visa program. The full implications of the measure are being studied by all concerned, including by Indian industry, which has already put out an initial analysis clarifying some perceptions related to the H1B program."

"Industry in both India and the US has a stake in innovation and creativity and can be expected to consult on the best path forward," the statement read.

The statement further read,"Skilled talent mobility and exchanges have contributed enormously to technology development, innovation, economic growth, competitiveness and wealth creation in the United States and India. Policy makers will therefore assess recent steps taking into account mutual benefits, which include strong people-to-people ties between the two countries."

MEA concluded its statement by warning that the measure could have “humanitarian consequences” for affected families.

"This measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused for families. Government hopes that these disruptions can be addressed suitably by the US authorities," the statement read.

Donald Trump on Friday signed a proclamation mandating a USD 100,000 (around ₹90 lakh) annual fee for all H-1B visa holders.

According to the media reports, from Sunday (September 21, 12:01 am EDT/9:30 am IST), H-1B employees, including existing holders, will be denied entry into the US unless their employers pay the fee.

The new rule applies to both fresh H-1B applications and extensions, with companies required to pay USD 100,000 upfront for processing and an additional USD 100,000 every year to maintain the visa.