Trump Tightens H-1B Visa Norms: US Travel Ban For H-1B Workers Without $100K Payment From Sunday

In a move likely to shake the Indian workforce, US President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation mandating a USD 100,000 (around ₹90 lakh) annual fee for all H-1B visa holders.

According to the media reports, from Sunday (September 21, 12:01 am EDT/9:30 am IST), H-1B employees, including existing holders, will be denied entry into the US unless their employers pay the fee.

The new rule applies to both fresh H-1B applications and extensions, with companies required to pay USD 100,000 upfront for processing and an additional USD 100,000 every year to maintain the visa.

Cyrus Mehta, a New York immigration attorney, says H-1B holders still in India may have missed the deadline due to the lack of timely direct flights.

"H-1B visa holders who are out of the US on business or vacation will get stranded unless they get in before midnight September 21. H-1Bs still in India may have already missed the deadline as there is no way a direct flight from India will get in time," he posted on X.

The move, seen as a disruptive policy shift, is expected to heavily impact Indian IT professionals and outsourcing firms who form the majority of H-1B beneficiaries.

US Tech and Finance Giants Urge H-1B, H-4 Visa Holders to Remain in the Country Amid New Rules

Amazon has advised its employees on H-1B and H-4 visas to stay in the United States following recent immigration changes. In an internal note seen by Reuters, the company stated, “If you have H-1B status and are in the US, stay in the country for now.” The note also recommended that H-1B and H-4 visa holders return to the US before midnight EDT on September 21.

The advisory comes in the wake of a US presidential proclamation imposing a $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications, effective September 21 for the next 12 months, with the possibility of extension. Following Amazon, tech giant Microsoft also urged its H-1B and H-4 employees to return before the deadline, emphasising the urgency in internal communications, as per the report by Reuters.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan’s external immigration counsel has advised H-1B visa holders to avoid international travel and remain in the US until further notice, signalling concern across both technology and finance sectors over the new regulations.