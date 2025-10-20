 PM Modi Meets Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan To Exchange Diwali Greetings In New Delhi
IANSUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 11:18 PM IST
article-image
PM Narendra Modi greets Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan at his residence on the occasion of Diwali in New Delhi | X - @CPR_VP

New Delhi, Oct 20: On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Vice-President of India CP Radhakrishnan warmly welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his official residence in New Delhi, marking a moment of festive camaraderie and constitutional grace.

Exchange of Greetings

The meeting took place at the Vice-President’s enclave, where the two leaders exchanged Deepawali greetings in a gesture that underscored the spirit of unity and tradition at the heart of India’s democratic institutions.

Message Shared on X

Sharing the moment on his official X handle, Vice-President Radhakrishnan wrote, “Delighted to welcome and meet our Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi Ji at the Vice-President’s enclave today and exchange Deepawali greetings.”

Photograph Captures Warmth

The post was accompanied by a photograph of the two leaders in conversation, radiating warmth and mutual respect.

Diwali Message to Citizens

The Vice-President, who has consistently championed values of inclusivity, Dharma, and national progress, also extended his Diwali wishes to citizens across India and abroad.

Reflection on Diwali’s Meaning

In a separate message, he reflected on the deeper significance of the festival, describing it as a celebration of “the triumph of goodness over evil and knowledge over ignorance.” He urged citizens to embrace positivity and uphold the civilisational ethos of generosity and compassion.

PM’s Diwali Engagements

Prime Minister Modi, who has been actively participating in Diwali engagements across the capital—including his visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan to greet President Droupadi Murmu—emphasised the importance of cultural continuity and national pride during the festival.

Symbol of Unity

His meeting with the Vice-President added a ceremonial flourish to the day’s events, reinforcing the bonds between the executive and legislative pillars of governance.

Public Reaction

The exchange of greetings between the Prime Minister and Vice-President was widely appreciated on social media, with citizens welcoming the display of simplicity and tradition.

Also Watch:

Spirit of Diwali

As diyas lit up homes across the country, the gathering at the Vice-President’s residence served as a quiet yet powerful reminder of the values that Diwali celebrates—light, harmony, and the enduring strength of India’s democratic spirit.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

