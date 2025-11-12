MP News: 'Hindu Ek Nhi Huye Toh 8 Nahi, 80,000 Marenge,' Dhirendra Shastri Reacts On Red Fort Blast-- VIDEO

Dhirendra Shastri | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Reacting on Delhi's Red Fort car blast, Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Krishna Shastri called for the Hindu unity. “Not just 8, but 80,000 people would die, if Hindus don’t unite,” Shastri warned.

Addressing the gathering during 'Sanatan Ekta Padyatra' in Haryana, Shastri called for Hindu unity, saying, “If Hindus stand united, such blasts will not happen. Why is it that the same community’s name always appears in such incidents? If Hindus do not unite, the situation could worsen.”

#WATCH | Palwal, Haryana: On Delhi car blast, Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri says, "If India were a Hindu Rashtra, if Sanatanis were united, then they would not have been involved in such activities... Hindu unity means the tradition which believes in… pic.twitter.com/HfZdmElgPr — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2025

Sanatan Ekta Padyatra

#WATCH | Palwal, Haryana: Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri says, "It's the sixth day of this Padyatra, it is progressing, spreading the message of social harmony and Hindu unity. We want Sanatan Hindu unity... Some opposing forces are hatching various… pic.twitter.com/sQI0tLj7Yr — Argus News (@ArgusNews_in) November 12, 2025

Shastri is in Haryana on Wednesday leading the 6th day of ‘Sanatan Ekta Padyatra.’ The march began from Tumsara village in Palwal district in the morning.

In view of security concerns following the recent blast in Delhi, 5 companies of Haryana Police have been deployed to accompany the march.

During the yatra, several young men climbed onto trucks and trees to shower flowers on Shastri. At one point, Shastri also sat on the ground and played the drum (dhol).

The Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padyatra commenced on November 7 to will continue till November 16. The march will pass through three states - Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Several saints and members of the religious community will take part in this yatra.

What happened in Delhi?

VIDEO | CCTV footage captures the exact moment of the blast near Delhi's Red Fort.



A blast took place in a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing 12 people, injuring many and gutting several vehicles.



(Source: Third Party)… pic.twitter.com/xjpScNpJ5Y — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 12, 2025

A massive explosion near Delhi’s historic Red Fort killed as many as 12 people and left several injured on the evening of November 10. The tragedy triggered a nationwide security alert.

The blast occurred around 6:52 pm when a slow-moving vehicle halted at a traffic signal near the Red Fort Metro Station and suddenly exploded.

A CCTV footage of the exact moment of the blast was also released by police and a joint invetigation by Delhi police and NIA are underway.