 Indore News: In A First, DAVV To Begin Second Phd Admission Process Within A Year
For the first time, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is launching its second PhD admission cycle within the same academic year. The university administration has announced that registration for both Doctoral Entrance Test (DET) and Non-DET categories will begin on Friday, with the registration link to be made available through MP Online.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 11:54 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the first time, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is launching its second PhD admission cycle within the same academic year. The university administration has announced that registration for both Doctoral Entrance Test (DET) and Non-DET categories will begin on Friday, with the registration link to be made available through MP Online.

The candidates will have 15 days to apply, with the last date for registration set as November 30. While the number of seats has not yet been disclosed, university officials said that the subject-wise seat matrix would be announced next week.

According to the University Grants Commission (UGC), all universities across the country are required to conduct two PhD admission cycles every year. In compliance with this directive, DAVV has opened its December session following the earlier June session.

Registrations are being accepted for PhD admissions in 37 subjects between November 14 and November 30. In 24 subjects, including English, Hindi, history, geography, commerce, and management, admissions will be through the Non-DET category, based on valid UGC-NET scorecards. For 13 engineering disciplines, candidates will have to appear for the DET, which is scheduled to be held on December 21 in various university departments.

Results and next steps

The DET results will be declared within a month of the examination. Following the results, the university will conduct Research Advisory Committee (RAC) meetings to finalize the selection of candidates. After this, coursework classes for the new PhD scholars will commence.

DET in-charge Dr Ashesh Tiwari said that the detailed seat distribution for each subject would be announced shortly. He added that conducting two PhD admission cycles annually would give more opportunities to research aspirants and ensure alignment with the UGC’s revised academic calendar.

