 Indore: PhD Admissions Also Hit At DAVV Due To Lok Sabha Polls
As most of the teachers have been roped into poll duty, the university could not schedule interviews of Research Advisory Committee (RAC) related to admission to PhD courses.

Friday, April 12, 2024
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Not only enrolment in non-CUET courses but the process for admission to PhD programmes is also getting hit at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya due to upcoming Lok Sabha polls. 

As most of the teachers have been roped into poll duty, the university could not schedule interviews of Research Advisory Committee (RAC) related to admission to PhD courses. 

DAVV has announced plans on conducting the RAC for most of the subjects after voting in Madhya Pradesh is over for the LS polls.  Most of the candidates have not received the consent letter from the guides. Due to this, the university administration has decided to call the selected candidates for interview after May 15. 

The result of Doctoral Entrance Test (DET) was released in November last year. Around 1,100 candidates selected through DET for 861 seats in 40 streams. Besides, 500 Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) candidates have been given an opportunity to appear directly in RAC interviews.  It took four months for the university administration to form committees for RAC interviews in 40 subjects.

Interviews were started for some subjects in March but the date dates for subjects like Urdu, Journalism, Music and Dance, Economics, Sociology, Education, IT, Mechanical Engineering, Data Science, Instrumentation, Botany and Zoology could not be finalised as yet.

