Indore: BCom Student Jumps From 16th Floor, Dies

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A college student took her own life by jumping from the 16th floor of a building in Pinnacle Dreams Township under the Lasudia police station area, on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Muskan Agrawal (22), a resident of Barwani, who was currently residing in a hostel in Scheme 54. She had come to the area to meet an acquaintance. Muskan was pursuing a BCom degree from Prestige College.

According to Lasudia police station in-charge Taresh Soni, police received information around 2 pm. Preliminary investigations say that Muskan booked a ride with Rapido and arrived at Pinnacle Township, but she did not meet anyone and subsequently jumped from the 16th floor of the building. However, no suicide note was found at the scene.

Notably, her father is a grocery trader in Barwani. Her relatives have arrived in Indore. The police are currently taking statements from the family members and her roommate to ascertain the reason behind Muskan's decision to take such an extreme step.

(More details awaited)