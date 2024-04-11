Indore: 14-Year-Old Boy Abducted, Recovered From Sarwate Bus Stand After 24 Hrs | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old boy was abducted by a biker in the Dwarkapuripolice station area on Tuesday afternoon. Fortunately, the boy was recovered safely from Sarwate Bus Stand, about 7 kilometres away from the spot, after 24 hours but the abductor could not be arrested till the filing of the report. CCTVs have captured the man on a bike taking the boy from the area. The CCTVs of other places are being examined to identify the accused.

The boy was playing outside his place in the Gumasta Nagar area when a man came on a bike and started chatting with the boy. Thereafter the boy sat on the motrocycle and the biker left the area along with the boy around 3 pm. The boy’s father, who is employed as a caretaker at a house, spotted his son going with a man and chased the bike for a few meters and pleaded with the man to stop the bike but to no avail.

The father informed the Free Press that after the abduction of his child, family members searched for him everywhere in the area. They later reached the police station and lodged a complaint. The police had taken the boy’s photo and circulated it on social media.

The father of the boy further said that someone had informed him on Wednesday afternoon that his child was seen near Sarwate Bus Stand. He and other people reached the mentioned place and recovered the boy. He was sitting at a platform there and no injury marks were found on his body. The boy could not give information about the abductor to his family members. He was later taken to the police station.

Additional DCP (Zone-4) Ananad Yadav said that the accused could not be identified. The CCTVs of other places are being examined to identify him. It seems that the accused lured the boy of something so he sat on his bike. A team has been constituted and the accused would be arrested soon.