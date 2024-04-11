MP: Brutal Murder Case Cracked; Accused Arrested, Wife On The Run

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant breakthrough, the Ratlam police have successfully cracked the case of a gruesome murder that sent shockwaves through the region.

Addressing the media person, SP Rahul Kumar Lodha revealed that the primary suspect, identified as Pintu Rajput from Kothadi village in Alot tehsil, has been apprehended. However, his wife Sheetal remains elusive, with law enforcement agencies intensifying efforts to track her down.

The case pertains to the tragic discovery of the body of a young woman, estimated to be between 22 to 25 years old, found on the Ratlam-Mandsaur State Highway on April 2.

The victim, whose identity was initially obscured, was found with her throat slit and partially unclothed. SP Lodha disclosed that investigations unveiled a complex web of relationships, with the victim allegedly pressuring Pintu Rajput, her former paramour, into marriage.

The accused, along with his wife Sheetal, purportedly resorted to extreme measures, ultimately leading to the heinous crime. The meticulous investigation faced significant hurdles, including the concealment of the victim's identity by the accused.

Despite the challenges, diligent police work, aided by cooperation from the community, led to the victim's identification by her mother. Prompt action by law enforcement officials resulted in the arrest of Pintu Rajput, who is now in custody facing charges under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC.

Meanwhile, the search for Sheetal, who is believed to be a co-conspirator in the crime, continues. Authorities urged anyone with information regarding Sheetal's whereabouts to come forward and assist in bringing her to justice. The resolve of the Ratlam police and their commitment to delivering justice in this tragic case remains unwavering. Stay tuned for further updates as the investigation progresses.