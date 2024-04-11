MP: Corrupt People Found Either In Jail Or In BJP, Asserts Bhuria

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jhabua MLA and former Youth Congress state president Dr Vikrant Bhuria on Thursday lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of harbouring corrupt elements within its ranks.

Addressing media persons, Dr Bhuria remarked that the BJP, once vociferous about creating a Congress-free nation, has now become synonymous with the Congress.

Pointing to recent defections from Congress to BJP, Dr Bhuria expressed skepticism, suggesting that personal interests, coercion, monetary incentives, or the promise of quashing looming investigations might be behind the moves.

He emphasised that the current trend reveals a stark reality: "Nowadays, corrupt people are found only in two places, either in jail or in BJP."

Dr Bhuria didn't shy away from criticising the BJP's approach to power, condemning their alleged tactics of intimidation and manipulation. He highlighted the anxiety within the ruling party, particularly as electoral dynamics evolve.

"This government is scared... crossing 400 times 400 times this time," he remarked, alluding to the BJP's nervousness amidst shifting political landscapes.

Moreover, Dr Bhuria hinted at the BJP's ideological stance, suggesting a departure from the principles of figures like Savarkar in favour of a more inclusive approach, akin to Nehruvian ideology.

He also criticised minister Prahlad Patel's recent comments about waste, invoking them to reflect on the purported "waste" that BJP accommodates. In conclusion, Dr Vikrant Bhuria's statements not only underscored his skepticism towards recent political maneuvers but also shed light on the evolving narrative within the BJP and its implications for Indian politics at large.