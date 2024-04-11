MP: Leopard Strikes Again, Injures Two Youths; Villagers Fearful Of More Attacks

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a harrowing incident in Bekalya village under Gandhwani police station limit, a leopard attacked two persons who were on their way to their fields.

The sudden attack caused victim Mohan to fall, and the leopard pounced on him, clawing at his head and hand. Mohan's companions, Chhotu, Roop Singh and Gamar Singh, managed to scare the leopard away by making loud noises. Only 20 minutes later, another attack occurred in the same village.

Buda Singh Rathiyapura, while returning home with a load of fodder from his farm, was also attacked by the leopard. He suffered injuries to his back and neck but managed to escape and inform the village about the incident.

Village sarpanch Chhatarsingh Mandloi, upon receiving information about the attacks, promptly informed the forest department officials and police. Currently, there is a state of panic in the village and surrounding areas due to the leopard's presence.

The injured youths, Mohan and Buda Singh, have been admitted to Gandhwani Hospital for treatment. Dr Daddu Ningwal, the medical officer on duty, noted claw scratch marks on Mohan's right hand and head, while Buda Singh had wounds on his neck and back, indicating a possible attack by a large animal.

Following the incidents, the forest department has sprung into action to determine whether the culprit is a leopard. The villagers claim to have seen the leopard themselves, but catching it poses a significant challenge. The area where the attacks occurred is densely populated with small villages, leaving the residents vulnerable to further attacks.

The villagers live in fear, with many suggesting that people in rural areas avoid sleeping at night until the leopard is captured. They describe the leopard as ferocious and elusive, making it difficult to track and capture. The forest department is urged to take swift action, install cages in the area, and ensure the safety of the residents.