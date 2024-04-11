MP: 'Alia, Malia, Jamalia Entered From Pak & Carried Bomb Blasts During Congress Rule,' Says Union Minister Amit Shah In Katni (WATCH)

Katni (Madhya Pradesh)

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Union Minister Amit Shah addressed a huge public gathering in Barhi town in Katni district which falls under Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday. He was campaigning for BJP candidate VD Sharma.

Mounting a scathing attack on the opposition, Shah said, "Congress ruled for 10 years, during that time ‘Alia, Malia, Jamalia’ would enter from Pakistan and carried out bomb blasts."

Notably, while addressing the gathering in favour of BJP's Lok Sabha candidate Faggan Singh Kulaste on Thursday, Shah said that BJP has brought the country's economy to fifth position in the world. He urged people to vote for BJP and elect PM Modi for the third time.

Targeting the opposition grand alliance, Shah said, "The leaders of the arrogant alliance want only their sons and daughters to move forward. Mamta Banerjee wants to promote her nephew, Sharad Pawar wants to promote her daughter, Stalin and Sonia Gandhi want to promote their sons’.

Hitting back at Congress' narrative to empower SC/ST, tribals and other underprivildged sections of the society, Shah asked 'Rahul Baba', "Has Congress appointed any tribal to the post of President of the country?"

The Congress party has always worked to deceive the tribals, he added.

He further said the Congress party was delaying and diverting the Ram temple issue from the last 55 years. However, the case was solved and the temple was inaugurated within 5 years of BJP rule, he asserted.