Lok Sabha Elections: ‘Modi’s Achievements Won’t...,’ Rajnath Singh's BIG Claim In Rewa Rally (WATCH)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressing a gathering in Rewa on Thursday | X

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Defence Minister and BJP star campaigner Rajnath Singh addressed a large public gathering in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa on Thursday, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to public, Singh said that Madhya Pradesh has transitioned from a ‘Bimaru’ state to the growth engine of the nation. He also stated that if he starts to discuss all plans and achievements of the Modi government, it won’t end for hours.

Regarding One Nation-One Election, he said, “I do advocate one nation-one election. I had talked to the Prime Minister about the matter. There should not be more than two elections in the country in five years.”

Rajnath Singh reached Mauganj in Rewa on Thursday. He addressed the gathering in Devtalab assembly constituency here. He will also head to Nagod in Satna from Rewa and attend the public meeting at Gol Maidan. Later, the Defense Minister will leave for Prayagraj by helicopter.

Read Also Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Retd IPS Officer From MP To Contest Polls Against PM Modi

"‘Ramrajya’ prevails when we focus on our responsibilities, not rights

The Defence Minister claimed that India's economic status has significantly improved, jumping from 11th spot to 5th globally. By the end of 2024, India aims to secure a position in the top 3 economic powers, he said.

"The Congress claims that providing farmers with 6,000 rupees is not a significant achievement, but without an additional 2,000 rupees, farmers struggle to afford fertilizers and seeds. If the PM is offering financial support, why criticize it? It's just one of our many initiatives. Listing all our plans would take hour," Singh added.

Raking up Ram in politics, Singh refused any discrimination on the basis of religion by the BJP.

"‘Ramrajya’ prevails when we focus on our responsibilities rather than our rights. While some accuse the BJP of religious bias, we treat Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians as equals." he concluded.