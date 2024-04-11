MP: Bad time loom for weavers in Burhanpur; Weavers To Go On Strike As Most Of Power Looms Closed

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Burhanpur, the hub of the weaving industry, largely small-scale and cash-based, is reeling from the side effects of poor remuneration and unavailability of raw materials for power loom.

Most of the power looms, a longstanding source of employment, have been shut down for a week. The situation has reached a critical point, with remaining looms gradually following suit.

Irked over the arbitrary actions of textile mill operators, Powerloom Weavers Association president Riyaz Ansari raised his concern over no decision yet on the annual wage hike, traditionally given in January, leaving weavers in financial uncertainty.

Additionally, a new regulation requiring mill owners to pay medium small and micro enterprises (MSME)-registered sellers within 45 days has resulted in reduced orders and raw material shortages. These dual challenges have led to the closure of numerous power looms.

Ansari said that weavers have been receiving significantly less than the agreed-upon rates and facing delays in payments, hindering their ability to cover essential expenses like electricity bills and labour costs. Despite repeated appeals to MLA, MP and local administration, the weavers' concerns remain unaddressed yet.

Weavers have been scheduling a union meeting on April 13 to decide on a potential indefinite strike. Their demands include fair wages, timely payments, relief in electricity bills and the establishment of a power loom cluster outside residential areas. The looming strike underscores the gravity of the situation, with livelihoods at stake and a vital sector of the economy under threat.