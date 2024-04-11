MP: Janpad Employees Served Notice For 'Excessive Recovery'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A show-cause notice has been issued to janpad panchayat employees seeking their reply for alleged 'excessive recovery' of parking fee during the two-day-long Bhutadi Amavasya fair held in Dharaji.

The fair took place under Pipri gram panchayat limits from April 6 to 8. The rates for collection were set at Rs 10 for motorcycles (two-wheelers), Rs 50 for four-wheelers and pickup vehicles and Rs 100 for buses and larger vehicles.

However, irregularities were discovered as collections far exceeded the specified rates. Reports surfaced of collections reaching up to Rs 100 from four-wheelers and pickup vehicles.

A post on social media platforms also went viral. Taking cognizance over the viral post, Bagli janpad CEO Rajeev Meda has issued a show cause notice to janpad employees Deepak Patel and Gulzarilal Bathri, seeking their explanation for discrepancies. Failure to provide a satisfactory response would result in severe consequences.

Some devotees who attended the fair anonymously reported discrepancies in the collections, indicating a potential mismanagement of funds. Bagli janpad has been actively investigating these claims, including reports of unauthorised collections and parking fees. Strict action would be taken if the investigations confirm the genuinity of these complaints.

Meda emphasised the importance of transparency, adherence to regulations and ensuring fair practices. Stern action would be initiated against erring employees.