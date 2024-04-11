 MP: Janpad Employees Served Notice For 'Excessive Recovery'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Janpad Employees Served Notice For 'Excessive Recovery'

MP: Janpad Employees Served Notice For 'Excessive Recovery'

Irregularities were discovered as collections far exceeded the specified rates. Reports surfaced of collections reaching up to Rs 100 from four-wheelers and pickup vehicles.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 09:15 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A show-cause notice has been issued to janpad panchayat employees seeking their reply for alleged 'excessive recovery' of parking fee during the two-day-long Bhutadi Amavasya fair held in Dharaji.

The fair took place under Pipri gram panchayat limits from April 6 to 8. The rates for collection were set at Rs 10 for motorcycles (two-wheelers), Rs 50 for four-wheelers and pickup vehicles and Rs 100 for buses and larger vehicles.

Read Also
MP: Massive Fire Breaks Out At BJP Leader's Cardboard Factory In Morena; Visuals Surface
article-image

However, irregularities were discovered as collections far exceeded the specified rates. Reports surfaced of collections reaching up to Rs 100 from four-wheelers and pickup vehicles.

A post on social media platforms also went viral. Taking cognizance over the viral post, Bagli janpad CEO Rajeev Meda has issued a show cause notice to janpad employees Deepak Patel and Gulzarilal Bathri, seeking their explanation for discrepancies. Failure to provide a satisfactory response would result in severe consequences.

Read Also
MP: Shivpuri Family Tries To Sell Woman For ₹1.5 Lakhs After She Refused To Marry Son, Arrested 
article-image

Some devotees who attended the fair anonymously reported discrepancies in the collections, indicating a potential mismanagement of funds. Bagli janpad has been actively investigating these claims, including reports of unauthorised collections and parking fees. Strict action would be taken if the investigations confirm the genuinity of these complaints.

Meda emphasised the importance of transparency, adherence to regulations and ensuring fair practices. Stern action would be initiated against erring employees.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Corrupt People Found Either In Jail Or In BJP, Asserts Bhuria

MP: Corrupt People Found Either In Jail Or In BJP, Asserts Bhuria

MP: Chaos In Gandhwani As Mad Dog Goes On a Biting Spree; 22 Injured Left Struggling For Treatment

MP: Chaos In Gandhwani As Mad Dog Goes On a Biting Spree; 22 Injured Left Struggling For Treatment

MP: Leopard Strikes Again, Injures Two Youths; Villagers Fearful Of More Attacks

MP: Leopard Strikes Again, Injures Two Youths; Villagers Fearful Of More Attacks

MP: Bad time loom for weavers in Burhanpur; Weavers To Go On Strike As Most Of Power Looms Closed

MP: Bad time loom for weavers in Burhanpur; Weavers To Go On Strike As Most Of Power Looms Closed

MP: Janpad Employees Served Notice For 'Excessive Recovery'

MP: Janpad Employees Served Notice For 'Excessive Recovery'