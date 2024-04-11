 MP: Shivpuri Family Tries To Sell Woman For ₹1.5 Lakhs After She Refused To Marry Son, Arrested 
According to information, the victim was already bought by the accused for Rs 1 lakh.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 06:50 PM IST
article-image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Six persons of a family, including three women, were arrested in case of human-trafficking in Gwalior-Chambal division on Thursday. The accused were taking the woman to Rajasthan with the intentions to push her into flesh trade for Rs 1.5 lakh, Morena police said.

After MCC came into effect, police forces have been deployed on the Delhi Mumbai National Highway in the Banmore police station area to tighten-up security. Amidst the same, a woman hailing from Chattisgarh was being taken to Rajasthan for flesh trade, when the Morena police flung into action and caught them during checking. 

article-image

Bought woman for son’s marriage 

According to Banmore police station in-charge Amit Singh Bhadoria, the accused Raghupati Lodhi, a resident of Amola in Shivpuri district, had bought a 35-year-old woman from Chhattisgarh for Rs 1.30 lakh to get his son Ravindra Lodhi (22) married to her. 

However, the woman refused to marry and therefore, the entire family decided to re-sell the woman in Rajasthan. In this entire case, the police have arrested the accused youth, his parents, sister-in-law and two maternal aunts. All these accused are residents of Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to information, the victim, who was already bought by the accused for Rs 1 lakh, started shouting loudly when she saw the police on the highway on Thursday morning saying “These people have brought me from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh and are taking me to Rajasthan to sell, sir, save me”. 

After hearing the scream, police stopped the car. Banmore police station in-charge Amit Singh Bhadoria interrogated the woman and immediately arrested all the accused present in the car  and then took them to the police station.

