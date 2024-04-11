 MP Horror: Man Chops Off Wife's Hand With Axe, Flees With Severed Bleeding Organ; Know The Shocking Reason
e-Paper Get App
HomeCrime-newsMP Horror: Man Chops Off Wife's Hand With Axe, Flees With Severed Bleeding Organ; Know The Shocking Reason

MP Horror: Man Chops Off Wife's Hand With Axe, Flees With Severed Bleeding Organ; Know The Shocking Reason

The couple has been married for 16 years and has four children.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 05:52 PM IST
article-image

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a man allegedly chopped his wife’s hand with an axe and ran away with her severed bleeding organ for using mobile phone excessively.  

The man identified as Kamal Ahirwar (36), resident of Barkhedi village in Ashoknagar, attacked his wife, Mithilesh Bai (35) with an axe and cut off her hand during the late hours of Wednesday-Thursday around 2 am.

According to the information, the couple has been married for 16 years and has four children. The eldest daughter is 11 years old, while the youngest son is 5 years old. All of them reside in Jagdamba Colony in Ashoknagar. The dispute arose between the two a few days ago as Kamal started doubting her wife.

According to Mithilesh, he attacked her with an axe while she was sleeping.

Read Also
Bhopal: ₹50 Lakh Cash In Farmer's House; Police Yet To Notify I-T Department
article-image

Mithilesh's hand was cut off and she also sustained severe injuries in leg. , Her screams alerted their children, prompting Kamal to flee the scene with the severed hand.

Following the incident, Mithilesh was rushed to the hospital by the police, where she is undergoing medical treatment. The accused fled the spot. The police have begun a search for Kamal.

Mithilesh, disabled in one hand since childhood

Mithilesh said that she suffered a fracture in her left hand when she was 11-years-old. Due to lack of proper medical treatment, her hand got crooked. Since then she would do all the work with one hand. She used to feed her children by doing cleaning work in some houses.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Horror: Man Chops Off Wife's Hand With Axe, Flees With Severed Bleeding Organ; Know The Shocking...

MP Horror: Man Chops Off Wife's Hand With Axe, Flees With Severed Bleeding Organ; Know The Shocking...

Indore: City Bizman Duped Of Rs 7Cr, Maha Firm Chairman, Others Booked

Indore: City Bizman Duped Of Rs 7Cr, Maha Firm Chairman, Others Booked

MP: 50 Quintals Of Adulterated Mawa Worth ₹12L Seized In Gwalior Amid Navratri

MP: 50 Quintals Of Adulterated Mawa Worth ₹12L Seized In Gwalior Amid Navratri

Indore: Morena Men Arrested For IPL Betting In Hotel Raid

Indore: Morena Men Arrested For IPL Betting In Hotel Raid

MP: Son Attacks 75-Year-Old Mother In Gwalior After Money Refusal For Liquor, Arrested

MP: Son Attacks 75-Year-Old Mother In Gwalior After Money Refusal For Liquor, Arrested