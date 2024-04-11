MP Horror: Man Chops Off Wife's Hand With Axe, Flees With Severed Bleeding Organ; Know The Shocking Reason

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a man allegedly chopped his wife’s hand with an axe and ran away with her severed bleeding organ for using mobile phone excessively.

The man identified as Kamal Ahirwar (36), resident of Barkhedi village in Ashoknagar, attacked his wife, Mithilesh Bai (35) with an axe and cut off her hand during the late hours of Wednesday-Thursday around 2 am.

According to the information, the couple has been married for 16 years and has four children. The eldest daughter is 11 years old, while the youngest son is 5 years old. All of them reside in Jagdamba Colony in Ashoknagar. The dispute arose between the two a few days ago as Kamal started doubting her wife.

According to Mithilesh, he attacked her with an axe while she was sleeping.

Mithilesh's hand was cut off and she also sustained severe injuries in leg. , Her screams alerted their children, prompting Kamal to flee the scene with the severed hand.

Following the incident, Mithilesh was rushed to the hospital by the police, where she is undergoing medical treatment. The accused fled the spot. The police have begun a search for Kamal.

Mithilesh, disabled in one hand since childhood

Mithilesh said that she suffered a fracture in her left hand when she was 11-years-old. Due to lack of proper medical treatment, her hand got crooked. Since then she would do all the work with one hand. She used to feed her children by doing cleaning work in some houses.