MP: Massive Fire Breaks Out At BJP Leader's Cardboard Factory In Morena; Visuals Surface

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A fire erupted at a cardboard box factory in Morena on Thursday afternoon. Huge loss worth lakhs of rupees is estimated.

The incident occurred at the Parkmills Industries Private Limited factory, owned by BJP leader Anil Goyal. The factory is located in the industrial area of Baripura within the Rithora police station jurisdiction.

#WATCH | #Morena: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Factory Owned By #BJP Leader Anil Goyal; Loss Worth Lakhs Of Rupees Estimated#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/re58gFdLP8 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 11, 2024

Factory employees swiftly alerted the authorities upon discovering the fire, prompting a rapid response from the police and fire brigade. Police and fire brigade vehicles arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire, which broke out at the factory, where cardboard boxes are manufactured.

Fire brigade vehicles from Morena and Malanpur industrial areas were summoned to help douse the flames. The factory is located in the industrial area of Baripura in the Rithora police station area of Morena.

The authorities successfully managed to extinguish the fire, averting any further damage to the factory premises. Currently, they are conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and prevent any such incidents in the future.

