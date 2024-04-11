Bhopal: Absconding Ex-Vice Chancellor Of RGPV Arrested From Raipur In ₹19 Cr Scam

Bhopal: Absconding Ex-Vice Chancellor Of RGPV Held From Raipur |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After a fortnight long search, the Special Investigation Team of police has arrested the absconding Vice Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV), Professor Sunil Kumar from Raipur of Chhattisgarh on Thursday morning. He will be brought to Bhopal today itself.

Commissioner of Police, Harinarayan Chari Mishra confirmed to Free Press that Professor Sunil Kumar has been held from Raipur. “He will be brought to Bhopal by 4 pm”, he said.

Professor Sunil Kumar's arrest is the first major arrest in the financial irregularity case of Rs 19.48 crore. The other main accused including ex Registrar RS Rajput and former financial controller Rishikesh Verma are still absconding.

Read Also Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Retd IPS Officer From MP To Contest Polls Against PM Modi

The SIT is expecting interrogation of Sunil Kumar will unravel several details of the financial fraud.

It was recently that SIT had declared a cash reward of Rs 30,000 on the arrest of absconding accused and even look out notices were issued against them to prevent them from flying out of the country.

Earlier, SIT had arrested three accomplices of the main accused and their names are banker Mayank Kumar, Dalit Sangh Member Sunil Raghuvansi and then manager of Axis Bank (Pipariya Branch) Ramkumar Raghuvansi. The main accused of the case including ex VC Professor Sunil Kumar are accused of depositing the varsity amount into the private bank accounts.