MP: Chaos In Gandhwani As Mad Dog Goes On a Biting Spree; 22 Injured Left Struggling For Treatment

Stray Dog/ Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a startling series of events, Gandhwani village was struck by chaos as a mad dog went on a biting spree, leaving 22 people injured and in need of medical attention.

The dog, in a fit of madness, bit 22 individuals throughout the day, instilling fear and panic among the residents.

The injured were rushed to Gandhwani Hospital, where those with minor injuries received injections, but those with more severe wounds were left without treatment as injections were unavailable.

Consequently, the more severely injured had to be referred to Indore for treatment. The local administration's response to the situation was criticised as they failed to capture the mad dog, which continued to pose a threat to the residents. Despite assurances from administrative officers, the dog remained at large, exacerbating the fear among the residents.

The series of attacks began in the morning, with Dayaram Jamra of Ambapura and two others being the initial victims, followed by 17 others from various areas of the city.

Dr Suresh Jamod, the medical officer, stated that 20 people had been treated so far, with four individuals, including Golu Pipripura, Yashoda, Sonu and Narmadabai Ambapura, being referred to Indore MY Hospital due to the severity of their injuries. These individuals require an immunoglobulin injection within 24 hours, which is only available in larger hospitals.

Despite efforts, the mad dog remains at large, contributing to a prevailing atmosphere of fear and apprehension in the city. Efforts to capture the dog are ongoing, but its capture has not been successful at the time of this report.