 Indore News: Muslim Gym Trainer Caught Hanging Out With Hindu Woman; Admits Being Married & Dad Of Two Children After Bajrang Dal Confronts Him-- VIDEO
Indore News: Muslim Gym Trainer Caught Hanging Out With Hindu Woman; Admits Being Married & Dad Of Two Children After Bajrang Dal Confronts Him-- VIDEO

Indore News: Muslim Gym Trainer Caught Hanging Out With Hindu Woman; Admits Being Married & Dad Of Two Children After Bajrang Dal Confronts Him-- VIDEO

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 12:37 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh):A Muslim gym trainer's outing with a Hindu woman escalated into a controversy after he was confronted and assaulted by Bajrang Dal members in Indore. The duo fell in love during workout sessions even as the woman wasn’t aware of his marital status.

He confessed to being already married and having two children after being caught by the right-wing outfit.

According to reports, the incident unfolded on November 8 when, Shadab Mansoori, a trainer at Six Pack Gym in the Juni Indore police station area was spotted with a Hindu girl at Palsikar intersection in Indore.

Check out the video:

The duo developed a love affair during their workout session. Although, the woman said that she was unaware about Shadab's identity and had no clue that he was married and had two kids.

According to eyewitnesses, Shadab initially denied the claim of being married when confronted by the enraged mob. However, upon mounting pressure he confessed about his marital status and admitted that he was married and have two kids.

A video of the incident surfaced on internet, where the angry mob can be seen confronting the gym trainer. Netizens condemned the incident and emphasised that personal matters should not be fuelled into communal tension. Some stated, that such incident leads to disruption in society's harmony. On the other hand, few were in support of the act by Bajrang Dal and demanded action against the gym trainer for hiding his marital identity and misleading the woman.

