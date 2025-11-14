MP News: Youth Congress Leader Not Happy With Poll Results, Hopes For Change |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior vice president of Indian Youth Congress, Abhishek Parmar, is unhappy with recent election results but hopes things may change in future.

On Wednesday late evening, AICC announced Yash Ghanghoria as new Indian Youth Congress president. Elections were recently held to elect state president, general secretary, district presidents, general secretary and secretaries. Ghanghoria received maximum votes, and after a formal interview, his name was confirmed.

Along with Ghanghoria, AICC also announced Abhishek Parmar as senior vice president and Devendra Singh as vice president.

Abhishek told Free Press, “I wanted to become president, but party leaders created the post of senior vice president, added more powers to it, and asked me to join. Everything is not permanent, and I hope things may get changed in coming days.”

Media interaction put on hold

Annoyed with the result, Abhishek had announced on Wednesday that he would meet media on Thursday to put all facts in front. His supporting faction learnt of the step and requested him to withdraw the decision.

Later in the morning, he posted that he was not well, so media interaction was put on hold.