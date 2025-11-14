 MP News: Youth Congress Leader Not Happy With Poll Results, Hopes For Change
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Youth Congress Leader Not Happy With Poll Results, Hopes For Change

MP News: Youth Congress Leader Not Happy With Poll Results, Hopes For Change

Senior vice president of Indian Youth Congress, Abhishek Parmar, is unhappy with recent election results but hopes things may change in future. AICC announced Yash Ghanghoria as new Indian Youth Congress president. Elections were recently held to elect state president, general secretary, district presidents, general secretary and secretaries.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 09:52 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Youth Congress Leader Not Happy With Poll Results, Hopes For Change |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior vice president of Indian Youth Congress, Abhishek Parmar, is unhappy with recent election results but hopes things may change in future.

On Wednesday late evening, AICC announced Yash Ghanghoria as new Indian Youth Congress president. Elections were recently held to elect state president, general secretary, district presidents, general secretary and secretaries. Ghanghoria received maximum votes, and after a formal interview, his name was confirmed.

Along with Ghanghoria, AICC also announced Abhishek Parmar as senior vice president and Devendra Singh as vice president.

Read Also
MP News: Influenced By Social Media, Youth Steals ₹3 Lakh Cash To Buy Latest iPhone & Showcase...
article-image

Abhishek told Free Press, “I wanted to become president, but party leaders created the post of senior vice president, added more powers to it, and asked me to join. Everything is not permanent, and I hope things may get changed in coming days.”

FPJ Shorts
Himachal Pradesh: AYUSH Department To Launch Panchkarma Technician Courses In 12 Ayurvedic Hospitals
Himachal Pradesh: AYUSH Department To Launch Panchkarma Technician Courses In 12 Ayurvedic Hospitals
Weather News: Cold Wave Conditions Likely To Continue In These Regions Of India; Says IMD
Weather News: Cold Wave Conditions Likely To Continue In These Regions Of India; Says IMD
Anupamaa Written Update, November 14: Anupama Regrets Not Going To Mumbai As Chaos Continues
Anupamaa Written Update, November 14: Anupama Regrets Not Going To Mumbai As Chaos Continues
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Virtually Inaugurates Motibhai R. Chaudhary Sagar Sainik School & Sagar Organic Plant In Gujarat
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Virtually Inaugurates Motibhai R. Chaudhary Sagar Sainik School & Sagar Organic Plant In Gujarat

Media interaction put on hold

Annoyed with the result, Abhishek had announced on Wednesday that he would meet media on Thursday to put all facts in front. His supporting faction learnt of the step and requested him to withdraw the decision.

Later in the morning, he posted that he was not well, so media interaction was put on hold.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh November 14, 2025 Weather Updates: Indore Records 7.6°C, Bhopal 8.2°C; Northern...

Madhya Pradesh November 14, 2025 Weather Updates: Indore Records 7.6°C, Bhopal 8.2°C; Northern...

MP News: Youth Congress Leader Not Happy With Poll Results, Hopes For Change

MP News: Youth Congress Leader Not Happy With Poll Results, Hopes For Change

MP News: 'Give Me Job Or I’ll Die Too,' Sister Breaks Down At Funeral After Man Shoots Himself At...

MP News: 'Give Me Job Or I’ll Die Too,' Sister Breaks Down At Funeral After Man Shoots Himself At...

MP News: High Court Continues Hearing On Reservation In Promotion Matter

MP News: High Court Continues Hearing On Reservation In Promotion Matter

MP News: State Govt & Indian Army Singed Mou For Joint Research & Development On Cyber Security

MP News: State Govt & Indian Army Singed Mou For Joint Research & Development On Cyber Security