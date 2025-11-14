MP News: 78th Aalmi Tablighi Ijtema Begins In Bhopal; Over 12 Lakh Visitors Expected To Visit From Indonesia, Kenya, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia & Iran

MP News: 78th Aalmi Tablighi Ijtema Begins At Eintkhedi; Over 12 Lakh Visitors Expected |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 78th Aalmi Tablighi Ijtema began after Fajr prayer at Bhopal’s Eintkhedi on Friday morning.

The four-day religious gathering, scheduled from November 14 to 17. Around 12 lakh people are expected to participate.

Pilgrims from 19 countries - including Indonesia, Kenya, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Morocco - have already arrived, and more are continuing to reach the venue.

This year, the arrangements for the Ijtema are larger and better organised than before.

The main pandal has been set up across 120 acres, parking arrangements cover 350 acres and the entire venue spans nearly 600 acres.

Each day, 4 sermons will be delivered - after Fajr, Zuhr, Asr, and Maghrib. The names of the speakers are not announced beforehand.

Security tightened after Delhi blast

Security has been tightened further following the recent explosion in Delhi. From the Bhopal Railway Station to the Ijtema site, strict security measures are in place.

Police said that since the event is of international scale, all agencies are working together to manage security, traffic and emergency services.

After the Delhi blast, security around Bhopal Railway Station and nearby areas has been strengthened.

For the first time, the GRP has started random BD & DS (Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad) checks.

Platforms, parking zones, and storage areas are being searched twice a day. On Wednesday, the team inspected around 250 to 300 vehicles.