MP News: South Eastern Coalfield Limited Gets High Court Notice To Fish Out Body From Open Coal Mine

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The MP High Court has served notices on South Eastern Coalfield Limited (SECL) Sohagpur and others on a petition filed by a widow for direction to fish out the body of her husband from some 90-feet deep open coal mine. Justice Vishal Mishra issued notices during hearing of a petition filed by Aarti Kushwaha, wife of deceased Anil Kushwaha.

Aarti Kushwaha filed a petition that her husband was driving heavy vehicle and due to landslide caused by heavy rainfall went into the 90 feet deep open coal mine on October 11. In the panchnama of the incident, it is said that the water will be pumped out from the open mine within 60 days, the petitioners’ counsel Manoj Kushwaha said.

The extraction of the open coal mine is stopped 15 years back but no restoration work was done to fill the pit from where the coal was taken out due to which rain water through the years accumulate in it, the counsel said.

He said in the FIR, names of concerned SECL officials and the contractor be included for the death of Anil Kushwaha in the accident, the counsel said. The petitioner wants DGMS to look into the matter, for no action was taken to fill the pit of the coal mine that remained open for the last 15 years, the counsel said.