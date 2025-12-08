 MP News: 70-Year-Old Farmer Killed By Unknown Wild Animal In Sheopur District
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 70-Year-Old Farmer Killed By Unknown Wild Animal In Sheopur District

MP News: 70-Year-Old Farmer Killed By Unknown Wild Animal In Sheopur District

Vijaypur police immediately arrived at the scene. After preparing a Panchnama, the body was sent for post-mortem at the community health centre. Police and the Forest Department have launched a joint investigation to identify the animal responsible for the fatal attack. The incident has created an atmosphere of fear among villagers

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 09:20 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 70-Year-Old Farmer Killed By Unknown Wild Animal In Sheopur District | FP Photo

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A 70-year-old farmer, Lakkhu Ram Rathore, a resident of Vijaypur, died tragically after being attacked by an unknown wild animal on his farm late Sunday night. The incident occurred in the pond area near Makhana Ka Pura, a location known for the movement of wild animals.

Read Also
MP Shocker! Man Kills Sister-In-Law, Buries Body In Forest Over Property Dispute; Wild Animals Dig...
article-image

According to family members, Lakkhu Ram had gone to his field as usual but did not return by morning. Upon searching, his relatives found his body drenched in blood with deep wounds, strongly suggesting an attack by a large predator.

Vijaypur police immediately arrived at the scene. After preparing a Panchnama, the body was sent for post-mortem at the community health centre. Police and the Forest Department have launched a joint investigation to identify the animal responsible for the fatal attack.

Read Also
Bhopal Power Cut December 9: Power To Remain Disrupted In Sindhi Colony, Bhopal Talkies Chouraha,...
article-image

The incident has created an atmosphere of fear among villagers, who are now demanding enhanced security measures and increased night surveillance from the Forest Department to prevent future tragedies. Police have assured the family and villagers that the investigation is underway and full support will be provided.

FPJ Shorts
Goa Fire Tragedy Raises Alarm For Mumbai: Experts Warn Of Rampant Fire-Safety Violations In Hotels, Pubs & Malls
Goa Fire Tragedy Raises Alarm For Mumbai: Experts Warn Of Rampant Fire-Safety Violations In Hotels, Pubs & Malls
Bombay HC Upholds 14-Year Jail Term For Sexual Assault Of Minors At Raigad Orphanage; Brother Acquitted, Mother Gets Sentence Reduction
Bombay HC Upholds 14-Year Jail Term For Sexual Assault Of Minors At Raigad Orphanage; Brother Acquitted, Mother Gets Sentence Reduction
Bombay HC Quashes Retired IAS Officer’s Attempt To Evict Son From Andheri Bungalow; Says Senior Citizens Act Not For Property Disputes
Bombay HC Quashes Retired IAS Officer’s Attempt To Evict Son From Andheri Bungalow; Says Senior Citizens Act Not For Property Disputes
Bombay HC Quashes MPDA Detention For 99-Day Delay; Calls Preventive Custody ‘Punishment Without Trial’
Bombay HC Quashes MPDA Detention For 99-Day Delay; Calls Preventive Custody ‘Punishment Without Trial’

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 66-Year-Old Retired Govt Employee Duped Of ₹22 Lakh On Pretext Of Doubling Money In...

MP News: 66-Year-Old Retired Govt Employee Duped Of ₹22 Lakh On Pretext Of Doubling Money In...

MP News: 70-Year-Old Farmer Killed By Unknown Wild Animal In Sheopur District

MP News: 70-Year-Old Farmer Killed By Unknown Wild Animal In Sheopur District

MP News: South Eastern Coalfield Limited Gets High Court Notice To Fish Out Body From Open Coal Mine

MP News: South Eastern Coalfield Limited Gets High Court Notice To Fish Out Body From Open Coal Mine

MP News: Public Health Engineering Department’s Rural Water Supply & Maintenance Draft Policy...

MP News: Public Health Engineering Department’s Rural Water Supply & Maintenance Draft Policy...

Bhopal News: Woman In Marital Dispute Dubs Hubby Terrorist; Seeks Divorce

Bhopal News: Woman In Marital Dispute Dubs Hubby Terrorist; Seeks Divorce