MP News: 70-Year-Old Farmer Killed By Unknown Wild Animal In Sheopur District | FP Photo

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A 70-year-old farmer, Lakkhu Ram Rathore, a resident of Vijaypur, died tragically after being attacked by an unknown wild animal on his farm late Sunday night. The incident occurred in the pond area near Makhana Ka Pura, a location known for the movement of wild animals.

According to family members, Lakkhu Ram had gone to his field as usual but did not return by morning. Upon searching, his relatives found his body drenched in blood with deep wounds, strongly suggesting an attack by a large predator.

Vijaypur police immediately arrived at the scene. After preparing a Panchnama, the body was sent for post-mortem at the community health centre. Police and the Forest Department have launched a joint investigation to identify the animal responsible for the fatal attack.

The incident has created an atmosphere of fear among villagers, who are now demanding enhanced security measures and increased night surveillance from the Forest Department to prevent future tragedies. Police have assured the family and villagers that the investigation is underway and full support will be provided.