Bhopal News: Drug & Firearm Racket; Members Of Machhli Family Questioned |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In connection with the ongoing investigation into the high-profile drug and firearm racket along with rape case involving DJ Yaseen Ahmed alias Machhli and his uncle Shahwar Ahmed, the crime branch on Wednesday summoned several members of the Machhli family for questioning.

Those called included Shariq Machhli, his elder brother Shahid Machhli, Shahrayar Machhli, Sajida Bi and four others. The family members reached crime branch office at 12.30 pm, accompanied by a team of nearly a dozen lawyers and left the premises at 4.30 pm after their statements were recorded.

According to sources, the interrogation primarily focused on the formation of a fake committee to obtain a contract at Hathaikheda Dam besides bank accounts, land deals, and suspicious financial transactions. The police had issued notices to family to appear before officials and provide details of their properties and bank assets.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had earlier issued orders to defreeze family s bank accounts, which had been sealed during the investigation. In July this year, the crime branch had arrested Yaseen Ahmed and Shahwar Ahmed on charges of drug and firearm trafficking, blackmail under POCSO Act and IT Act.

During police remand, the accused allegedly made several startling revelations, including supplying narcotics from Rajasthan and Delhi. Police later arrested their several associates including a Nigerian national and a woman from Thailand allegedly involved in drug trafficking.

Crime branch officials said that Machhli family members were summoned only for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation. It is worth mentioning that administration had demolished properties worth over Rs 100 crore linked to Machhli family. Moreover, arms licence of Shahid and others in the family were cancelled by district administration.

Shariq claims innocence

Following Wednesday s questioning, Shariq Machli spoke to media and claimed innocence in all cases. I have never been involved in any illegal or immoral activity nor in so-called love jihad. I am being falsely accused. I have full faith in Indian constitution and the judiciary. If I had done anything wrong, I would have been in jail.