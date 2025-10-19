Madhya Pradesh October 19, 2025 Weather Updates: Winter Likely To Break 15-Year Record This Time; Drizzle Expected In Southern Districts On Diwali

Madhya Pradesh October 19, 2025 Weather Updates: Light Rain Expected In Several Districts From October 20; Coldest Winter Since 2010 Predicted | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is currently experiencing mixed weather in October - cool mornings and nights with warm sunshine during the day. Few districts are also witnessing cloudy skies and rainfall.

According to the Meteorological Department, this pattern will continue through October, but temperatures are expected to drop sharply from the second week of November as the winter season sets in.

Weather expected on Sunday

The entire state is expected to enjoy a clear sky today.

What do meteorologists say?

Meteorologists predict light rain starting October 20. From October 21, parts of southern Madhya Pradesh - including Anuppur, Dindori, Betul, Mandla and Khandwa - may see scattered rain showers.

Weather scientists said that on October 20, 21, and 22, districts like Betul, Narmadapuram, Khandwa, Harda, Burhanpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, and Anuppur could experience light rain with thunder and lightning.

A western disturbance is also likely to affect the western Himalayan region from October 21.

The IMD stated that intense cold is expected to begin in November and last till January - possibly extending into February this time.

Experts predict that the upcoming winter could be the coldest since 2010, with more-than-usual rainfall due to active western disturbances.

The IMD has also confirmed that La Niña conditions are expected to develop soon, which may further enhance winter rainfall across northern and central India.

Weather expected in next 2 days

October 20: Alert for light rain has been issued for the eastern districts including Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, and Anuppur. The remaining districts will be clear and sunny.

October 21: Districts like Betul, Narmadapuram, Khandwa, Harda, Burhanpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori and Anuppur to see light rains.