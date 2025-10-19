 Bhopal News: Discom Employees Booked After 13-Year-Old Boy Electrocuted To Death
Bhopal News: Discom Employees Booked After 13-Year-Old Boy Electrocuted To Death

Police investigation revealed that the transformer’s open lid and exposed live wires clearly pointed to negligence by discom

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 10:26 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Case Against Discom In 13-Year-Old Boy’s Electrocution | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Habibganj police have registered a case against central discom employees following the death of a 13-year-old boy who was electrocuted after an investigation confirmed negligence by the discom staff, which caused the boy’s death.

According to reports, 13-year-old Vansh Jogdande, a resident of Indra Nagar, was playing cricket near E-7 in Arera Colony on May 30.

While trying to pick up a ball near a transformer, he came into contact with a distribution point (DP) whose lid was open with live wires scattered dangerously on the ground.

Vansh was electrocuted instantly and died on the spot. His friends rushed him to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police investigation revealed that the transformer’s open lid and exposed live wires clearly pointed to negligence by discom employees. Based on the inquiry, a case has been registered against the staff responsible for negligence.

