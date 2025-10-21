 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav's Interaction With Girl Children Remains Interesting; Yadav Reaches Prabhunagar To Celebrate Diwali
Yadav also gave them sweetmeats and gifts and interacted with them

Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav went to Prabhunagar in Idgah Hills on Tuesday to celebrate Diwali with girl children.

Yadav also gave them sweetmeats and gifts and interacted with them in an interesting manner. He asked questions, and the children replied to those questions, raising their hands.

He wanted to know from them who liked sweetmeats, who did not like schools, who did not like teachers, who loved their fathers and who loved their mothers. The children look enthusiastic about the questions and replied to them with joy.

Bhopal MP Alok Sharma and MLA Bhagwandas Sabnani organised the event. Sharma said the Chief Minister wanted to celebrate Diwali with girl children of Bhopal, so the arrangement was made.

CM Mohan Yadav also announced Rs 250 as 'bhai dooj shagun' into bank accounts of beneficiaries of Ladi Behna Yojana on October 23.

With this, women of the state will now receive ₹1,500 every month under the Ladli Behna Yojana.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had already transferred the regular installment of ₹1,250 for the month of October. Now, an additional ₹250 will be transferred to women's accounts.

