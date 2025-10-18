 Bhopal: Illegal Firecracker Warehouse Sealed
A truck loaded with fireworks worth several lakhs of rupees was seized in the operation

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 06:42 PM IST
Bhopal: Illegal Firecracker Warehouse Sealed | Representative Image (PNG Tree)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a joint operation ahead of Dipawali, Khajuri Sadak police and the revenue department on Saturday sealed an illegally operated firecracker warehouse and seized a truck loaded with fireworks worth several lakhs of rupees.

According to reports, during routine patrolling near Jamuniya Cheer village, officers noticed a loading vehicle with firecrackers. Investigations revealed that the stock was being loaded from a nearby warehouse.

The warehouse owner identified as Mohan Manwani (60) was called to the spot. He failed to provide any documents when asked to produce a valid licence for storing explosives.

After confirmation that the firecrackers were stored illegally, police immediately informed the revenue department. A joint team from both departments then sealed the warehouse and confiscated the vehicle loaded with fireworks.

Police officials said that the seized firecrackers are estimated to be worth several lakhs of rupees. A case has been registered against Mohan Manwani at Khajuri Sadak police Station under the provisions of Explosives Act.

