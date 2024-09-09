Cops' Children To Get Up To ₹40k Financial Help For Education In Bhopal | Zee News

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than one lakh police personnel's children are going to get increased financial assistance from the Police Headquarters (PHQ) to continue their education, officials said on Sunday.

The PHQ will provide up to Rs 40,000 to police personnel to help their children complete their graduation. Children of cops from constable to DSP rank will be eligible for the assistance under the policy.

The welfare department of the PHQ has reviewed the education fund policy under which children of police officers and jawans can receive assistance up to Rs 40,000. Children who score 60% or more in any graduation courses, including integrated and technical education courses are eligible for up to Rs 40,000 assistance.

Those who secure between 55% and 60%, will get assistance up to Rs 24,000. For MBBS, BDS courses, students securing 80% or more marks will be given assistance up to Rs 50,000 and those securing 50% to 60% will get up to Rs 30,000.

For other medical related courses, assistance up to Rs 40,000 and Rs 24,0000 will be given. In classes 11th and 12th students scoring more than 85% will get Rs 4000 and those securing between 60%-84% will get an education fund of Rs 2,500.

Now, out of the total fee amount, the remaining amount will be sanctioned except caution money, hostel fee and mess fee.