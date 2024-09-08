MP Updates: Father & Son Electrocuted To Death In Gwalior; 40-Year-Old Man Ends His Life In Narmadapuram | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident in Gwalior, a father and his son lost their lives due to electrocution inside their home. The incident occurred when an electric current spread through the house, causing the death of the two.

The mother and daughter, who rushed to save them, were also severely injured by the electric shock. Both have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The bodies of the deceased father and son have been sent to the mortuary for postmortem.

The family was living in a rented house in Bala Bai Ka Bazar area, under the Kotwali Police Station jurisdiction, as their own house was under construction. Local authorities are investigating the cause of the electric mishap.

40-Year-Old Man Ends His Life In Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic incident was reported from Paliya Pipariya area of the Bankhedi police station in Narmadapuram district, where a 40-year-old man took his own life by hanging himself from a tree near his home.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Mukesh Namdev of Bankhedi Police Station provided details of the incident, stating that it occurred during the night of Teej. On Saturday morning, the family informed the police that Arjun Thakur, son of Hardayal Thakur, had committed suicide.

Upon receiving the information, police officials reached the scene, prepared a report, and initiated an investigation. Preliminary findings revealed that the deceased's wife had been living with their children at her parents' house for the past two years. Arjun was reportedly struggling with alcohol addiction, and it is suspected that this may have driven him to take his own life.

However, further investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause. The body has been sent for postmortem at a government hospital and handed over to the family afterward.