Bhopal Crime Updates: Theft At Retiered Air Force Officer's House, Ornaments Worth ₹1 Lakh Stolen; Listed Criminal Kills Self

Theft At Retiered Air Force Officer's House, Ornaments Worth ₹1 Lakh Stolen

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves broke into the house of a retired Air Force officer in Katara Hills on Friday and made away with gold and silver ornaments valued at Rs 1 lakh. An inquiry has been launched into the incident, police added. According to Katara Hills police, complainant Shiv Prakash Sharma is resident of Heavens Life colony in Katara Hills. He owns another house in Saket Nagar.

On August 29, he had shifted to Saket Nagar house. When he returned on Saturday, he found the lock of his house door broken. When he went inside, he found the entire house ransacked and gold and silver ornaments valued at Rs 1 lakh missing. He approached police on Friday noon and lodged a complaint. The police said they have begun investigation.

Listed Criminal Kills Self

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man who had almost 14 criminal cases registered against him allegedly hanged himself to death at his house in Kamla Nagar on Friday night. He lived with his mother. Kamla Nagar police station TI Nirupa Pandey said deceased Sandeep Mehre (24) was an autorickshaw driver. His name figured in the list of most nefarious criminals in the city. On Friday evening, he hanged himself at his house and was spotted hanging by his mother. His mother informed neighbours and the police. The police did not find suicide note.