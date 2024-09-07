 Bhopal Crime Updates: Theft At Retiered Air Force Officer's House, Ornaments Worth ₹1 Lakh Stolen; Listed Criminal Kills Self
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Crime Updates: Theft At Retiered Air Force Officer's House, Ornaments Worth ₹1 Lakh Stolen; Listed Criminal Kills Self

Bhopal Crime Updates: Theft At Retiered Air Force Officer's House, Ornaments Worth ₹1 Lakh Stolen; Listed Criminal Kills Self

Thieves broke into the house of a retired Air Force officer in Katara Hills on Friday and made away with gold and silver ornaments valued at Rs 1 lakh.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 11:15 PM IST
article-image
Theft At Retiered Air Force Officer's House, Ornaments Worth ₹1 Lakh Stolen | Representative Image

Theft At Retiered Air Force Officer's House, Ornaments Worth ₹1 Lakh Stolen

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves broke into the house of a retired Air Force officer in Katara Hills on Friday and made away with gold and silver ornaments valued at Rs 1 lakh. An inquiry has been launched into the incident, police added. According to Katara Hills police, complainant Shiv Prakash Sharma is resident of Heavens Life colony in Katara Hills. He owns another house in Saket Nagar.

On August 29, he had shifted to Saket Nagar house. When he returned on Saturday, he found the lock of his house door broken. When he went inside, he found the entire house ransacked and gold and silver ornaments valued at Rs 1 lakh missing. He approached police on Friday noon and lodged a complaint. The police said they have begun investigation.

Read Also
Bhopal Crime Updates: 4 Minors Slit Daily Wager's Throat, Flee; PhD Student Crushed To Death, Car...
article-image

Listed Criminal Kills Self

FPJ Shorts
Delhi: Metro Train Stops As Girl Runs On Track Near Rajendra Nagar Station In Alleged Suicide Attempt; Rescue VIDEO Goes Viral
Delhi: Metro Train Stops As Girl Runs On Track Near Rajendra Nagar Station In Alleged Suicide Attempt; Rescue VIDEO Goes Viral
'Allah Ka Shukar Hai': Reem Sameer Updates Fans About Her Tragic Accident (PHOTOS)
'Allah Ka Shukar Hai': Reem Sameer Updates Fans About Her Tragic Accident (PHOTOS)
WATCH: Tauba Tauba Singer Karan Aujla Attacked By Fan With A Shoe During Live Concert In London
WATCH: Tauba Tauba Singer Karan Aujla Attacked By Fan With A Shoe During Live Concert In London
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Bollywood Celebs Arrive In Style At Shilpa Shetty House For Ganapati Bappa Darshan
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Bollywood Celebs Arrive In Style At Shilpa Shetty House For Ganapati Bappa Darshan
Listed Criminal Kills Self

Listed Criminal Kills Self | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man who had almost 14 criminal cases registered against him allegedly hanged himself to death at his house in Kamla Nagar on Friday night. He lived with his mother. Kamla Nagar police station TI Nirupa Pandey said deceased Sandeep Mehre (24) was an autorickshaw driver. His name figured in the list of most nefarious criminals in the city. On Friday evening, he hanged himself at his house and was spotted hanging by his mother. His mother informed neighbours and the police. The police did not find suicide note.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Crime Updates: Theft At Retiered Air Force Officer's House, Ornaments Worth ₹1 Lakh Stolen;...

Bhopal Crime Updates: Theft At Retiered Air Force Officer's House, Ornaments Worth ₹1 Lakh Stolen;...

Bhopal Crime Updates: 4 Minors Slit Daily Wager's Throat, Flee; PhD Student Crushed To Death, Car...

Bhopal Crime Updates: 4 Minors Slit Daily Wager's Throat, Flee; PhD Student Crushed To Death, Car...

Madhya Pradesh: Pickup Overturns In Ratlam; 3 Dead, 20 Injured

Madhya Pradesh: Pickup Overturns In Ratlam; 3 Dead, 20 Injured

Jabalpur–Hazrat Nizamuddin Mahakaushal Express; Jan Shatabdi Express Among 12 Trains Cancelled; 2...

Jabalpur–Hazrat Nizamuddin Mahakaushal Express; Jan Shatabdi Express Among 12 Trains Cancelled; 2...

MP September 7 Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Predicted In 14 Districts, Mixed Weather Conditions In...

MP September 7 Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Predicted In 14 Districts, Mixed Weather Conditions In...