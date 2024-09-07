Bhopal Crime Updates: 4 Minors Slit Daily Wager's Throat, Flee; PhD Student Crushed To Death, Car Driver Flees | Representative Image

4 Minors Slit Daily Wager's Throat, Flee

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old daily wager was allegedly attacked by four minors in Bag Sewaniya who slit his throat on Friday late night and fled. The victim died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Bag Sewaniya police station TI Amit Soni told Free Press that the man who was hacked to death was Ganesh Yadav (24).

He was returning to his room from work with his relative Raj Yadav. They stopped near a grocery store, where Raj began purchasing goods and Ganesh sat on a platform. During this, four minors approached Ganesh and stared at him.

When he inquired, the minors abused him slit his throat with a knife. They fled while Raj rushed Ganesh to the hospital. During treatment, Ganesh succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Saturday. A police complaint was lodged, after which the police have registered a case and have begun searching for the accused, they said.

PhD Student Crushed To Death, Car Driver Flees

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old PhD student at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) was allegedly mowed down by a speeding car at Nehru Nagar square on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Kamla Nagar police station TI Nirupa Pandey told Free Press that deceased Rahul Singh, a resident of Bawadiya Kalan, had been to a friend’s house and was returning from there on his motorcycle.

At Nehru Nagar square, a car rammed into him from rear and sped away. The onlookers rushed him to the hospital, where he succumbed to injuries minutes later. His father, Ashok Singh, a former professor, was informed about the accident at 1:30 am, who rushed to the hospital. A police complaint was lodged too, following which the police began sifting the CCTV camera footages to identify and apprehend the errant car driver.