 Bhopal Crime Updates: 4 Minors Slit Daily Wager's Throat, Flee; PhD Student Crushed To Death, Car Driver Flees
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Crime Updates: 4 Minors Slit Daily Wager's Throat, Flee; PhD Student Crushed To Death, Car Driver Flees

Bhopal Crime Updates: 4 Minors Slit Daily Wager's Throat, Flee; PhD Student Crushed To Death, Car Driver Flees

A 24-year-old daily wager was allegedly attacked by four minors in Bag Sewaniya who slit his throat on Friday late night and fled.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 11:05 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal Crime Updates: 4 Minors Slit Daily Wager's Throat, Flee; PhD Student Crushed To Death, Car Driver Flees | Representative Image

4 Minors Slit Daily Wager's Throat, Flee

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old daily wager was allegedly attacked by four minors in Bag Sewaniya who slit his throat on Friday late night and fled. The victim died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Bag Sewaniya police station TI Amit Soni told Free Press that the man who was hacked to death was Ganesh Yadav (24).

He was returning to his room from work with his relative Raj Yadav. They stopped near a grocery store, where Raj began purchasing goods and Ganesh sat on a platform. During this, four minors approached Ganesh and stared at him.

When he inquired, the minors abused him slit his throat with a knife. They fled while Raj rushed Ganesh to the hospital. During treatment, Ganesh succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Saturday. A police complaint was lodged, after which the police have registered a case and have begun searching for the accused, they said.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi: Metro Train Stops As Girl Runs On Track Near Rajendra Nagar Station In Alleged Suicide Attempt; Rescue VIDEO Goes Viral
Delhi: Metro Train Stops As Girl Runs On Track Near Rajendra Nagar Station In Alleged Suicide Attempt; Rescue VIDEO Goes Viral
'Allah Ka Shukar Hai': Reem Sameer Updates Fans About Her Tragic Accident (PHOTOS)
'Allah Ka Shukar Hai': Reem Sameer Updates Fans About Her Tragic Accident (PHOTOS)
WATCH: Tauba Tauba Singer Karan Aujla Attacked By Fan With A Shoe During Live Concert In London
WATCH: Tauba Tauba Singer Karan Aujla Attacked By Fan With A Shoe During Live Concert In London
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Bollywood Celebs Arrive In Style At Shilpa Shetty House For Ganapati Bappa Darshan
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Bollywood Celebs Arrive In Style At Shilpa Shetty House For Ganapati Bappa Darshan
Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Family Of 5 Injured In Wolf Attack In Khandwa; Patrolling Intensified, Says DFO...
article-image

PhD Student Crushed To Death, Car Driver Flees

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old PhD student at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) was allegedly mowed down by a speeding car at Nehru Nagar square on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Kamla Nagar police station TI Nirupa Pandey told Free Press that deceased Rahul Singh, a resident of Bawadiya Kalan, had been to a friend’s house and was returning from there on his motorcycle.

At Nehru Nagar square, a car rammed into him from rear and sped away. The onlookers rushed him to the hospital, where he succumbed to injuries minutes later. His father, Ashok Singh, a former professor, was informed about the accident at 1:30 am, who rushed to the hospital. A police complaint was lodged too, following which the police began sifting the CCTV camera footages to identify and apprehend the errant car driver.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Crime Updates: Theft At Retiered Air Force Officer's House, Ornaments Worth ₹1 Lakh Stolen;...

Bhopal Crime Updates: Theft At Retiered Air Force Officer's House, Ornaments Worth ₹1 Lakh Stolen;...

Bhopal Crime Updates: 4 Minors Slit Daily Wager's Throat, Flee; PhD Student Crushed To Death, Car...

Bhopal Crime Updates: 4 Minors Slit Daily Wager's Throat, Flee; PhD Student Crushed To Death, Car...

Madhya Pradesh: Pickup Overturns In Ratlam; 3 Dead, 20 Injured

Madhya Pradesh: Pickup Overturns In Ratlam; 3 Dead, 20 Injured

Jabalpur–Hazrat Nizamuddin Mahakaushal Express; Jan Shatabdi Express Among 12 Trains Cancelled; 2...

Jabalpur–Hazrat Nizamuddin Mahakaushal Express; Jan Shatabdi Express Among 12 Trains Cancelled; 2...

MP September 7 Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Predicted In 14 Districts, Mixed Weather Conditions In...

MP September 7 Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Predicted In 14 Districts, Mixed Weather Conditions In...