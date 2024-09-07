 Madhya Pradesh: Family Of 5 Injured In Wolf Attack In Khandwa; Patrolling Intensified, Says DFO Rakesh Damor
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Family Of 5 Injured In Wolf Attack In Khandwa; Patrolling Intensified, Says DFO Rakesh Damor

Madhya Pradesh: Family Of 5 Injured In Wolf Attack In Khandwa; Patrolling Intensified, Says DFO Rakesh Damor

The incident comes in Madhya Pradesh at a time when wolf attacks in Bahraich in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh have made national headlines. In the last two months, Bahraich district has recorded eight deaths, including seven children in a series of attacks by wolves while around three dozen other people were left injured.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 10:42 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Family Of 5 Injured In Wolf Attack In Khandwa; Patrolling Intensified, Says DFO Rakesh Damor | Unsplash

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Five members of a family in Khandwa district were attacked by a wolf, officials said. The incident took place at 2:30 am on Friday in Malgaon village in tribal-dominated Khalwa tehsil, nearly 20 km from the district headquarters, Harsud sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Sandeep Vaskale told the media.

"After the family started screaming, neighbours and others arrived and chased away the wolf. A woman has sustained wounds on her hands while four men have been bitten on the hands. They are being treated in Khandwa Medical College Hospital," the SDOP said.

Khandwa divisional forest officer (DFO) Rakesh Damor told media that the injured have been given rabies shots and medicines. It was not known if the wolf had been captured. "Going by the purported video clip doing the rounds on social media, it is too early to say which animal it was. In the video, the animal looks like a jackal to me, a bit smaller than a wolf," the DFO said.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Two Murder Accused Allowed To Meet Relatives On Pretext Of Treatment At Hospital
article-image

Asked about the police's claim that it was a wolf, Damor said he wouldn't comment on it but added it was the forest department that deals with wildlife. "Investigations are on. The victims have suffered bruises. Patrolling in the area has been intensified," he added. The incident comes in Madhya Pradesh at a time when wolf attacks in Bahraich in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh have made national headlines. In the last two months, Bahraich district has recorded eight deaths, including seven children in a series of attacks by wolves while around three dozen other people were left injured, as per officials there.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi: Metro Train Stops As Girl Runs On Track Near Rajendra Nagar Station In Alleged Suicide Attempt; Rescue VIDEO Goes Viral
Delhi: Metro Train Stops As Girl Runs On Track Near Rajendra Nagar Station In Alleged Suicide Attempt; Rescue VIDEO Goes Viral
'Allah Ka Shukar Hai': Reem Sameer Updates Fans About Her Tragic Accident (PHOTOS)
'Allah Ka Shukar Hai': Reem Sameer Updates Fans About Her Tragic Accident (PHOTOS)
WATCH: Tauba Tauba Singer Karan Aujla Attacked By Fan With A Shoe During Live Concert In London
WATCH: Tauba Tauba Singer Karan Aujla Attacked By Fan With A Shoe During Live Concert In London
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Bollywood Celebs Arrive In Style At Shilpa Shetty House For Ganapati Bappa Darshan
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Bollywood Celebs Arrive In Style At Shilpa Shetty House For Ganapati Bappa Darshan
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Patwaris Protest In ALot Demanding Pending Honorarium; Give 7-Day Ultimatum To...

Madhya Pradesh: Patwaris Protest In ALot Demanding Pending Honorarium; Give 7-Day Ultimatum To...

Madhya Pradesh: Family Of 5 Injured In Wolf Attack In Khandwa; Patrolling Intensified, Says DFO...

Madhya Pradesh: Family Of 5 Injured In Wolf Attack In Khandwa; Patrolling Intensified, Says DFO...

Madhya Pradesh: Interstate Illegal Arms Manufacturing Gang Busted In Dhar, 2 Held

Madhya Pradesh: Interstate Illegal Arms Manufacturing Gang Busted In Dhar, 2 Held

Madhya Pradesh: Container Crashes Into Trolley, Both Vehicles Engulfed In Flames; No Loss Of Life...

Madhya Pradesh: Container Crashes Into Trolley, Both Vehicles Engulfed In Flames; No Loss Of Life...

Jabalpur–Hazrat Nizamuddin Mahakaushal Express; Jan Shatabdi Express Among 12 Trains Cancelled; 2...

Jabalpur–Hazrat Nizamuddin Mahakaushal Express; Jan Shatabdi Express Among 12 Trains Cancelled; 2...