 Madhya Pradesh: Two Murder Accused Allowed To Meet Relatives On Pretext Of Treatment At Hospital
It came to light that the prisoners were brought to the hospital on June 19, but the jail records showed that they had returned to the jail on the evening of the same day.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 12:06 AM IST
Mandleshwar sub-jail | FP Photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): The Mandleshwar sub-jail has been embroiled in a controversy after two murder accused were allegedly allowed to meet their family members in a private lodge in the city under the pretext of hospital treatment.

The Community Health Center, Mandleshwar, was also involved in the incident. It came to light that the prisoners were brought to the hospital on June 19, but the jail records showed that they had returned to the jail on the evening of the same day.

This discrepancy was repeated on June 20 and 21.   On June 21, one of the prisoners was made to meet his family in a private lodge, but when the media got wind of the news, the jail guards hastily took the prisoners out from the back door and admitted them to the hospital.

The jail records showed that the prisoner had reached the jail on the evening of June 21, but the hospital records stated that he was admitted on June 21 and discharged on June 22.  

The incident has raised questions about the integrity of the jail administration, particularly jailor Shweta Meena, who has faced action twice before for similar irregularities.

Meena denied the allegations, calling them baseless, but the investigation revealed that the prisoners were indeed taken out of the jail for a private meeting.  

Another issue plaguing the sub-jail is the supply of low-quality food. Released prisoners have complained about the poor quality of food, which is cooked in small quantities and is often watery and lacks nutrients.

The jail administration's response to this issue has been inadequate, with only four kilograms of vegetables purchased for 115 prisoners.   Following this, SDM Anil Kumar Jain has promised to investigate the matter and conduct surprise inspections to ensure that the prisoners are provided with decent food and living conditions.

